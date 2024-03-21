The trouble for the Royal Family doesn't seem to end. Getty Images has flagged another official picture by the Royal Family. The picture agency has said that Prince Archie's christened photo was "digitally enhanced."

Expand Tweet

The photo dates back to July 2019, around two months after Prince Archie was born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and his son Archie are fifth and sixth in line to the succession of the British throne.

In the photo, Archie is being held by his mother Meghan and Prince Harry is sitting beside her. The picture also has King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Kate, Princess Diana's sisters (Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale) and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Chris Allerton took the photo.

Getty Images added an editor's note to the photo's caption:

"Image has been digitally enhanced at source."

The photographer has denied the allegation.

Allerton has reportedly said that he has contacted Getty's editorial team and asked for clarification. He also said that the picture had only needed minimal tuning to its tone and exposure.

Getty Images said that Archie's christened photo was digitally enhanced

Regarding Archie's christened photo, a Getty Images spokesperson said:

"Getty Images is undertaking a review of handout images. In accordance with its editorial policy it is placing an editor's note on images where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced."

However, it has not been clarified by Getty Images which portion of the photo or how the photo was edited. This was the third picture which has been flagged by the photo agencies.

Earlier a picture of Kate Middleton's Mother's Day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ran into trouble when it was alleged by photo agencies that the picture was edited. The agencies issued a kill notice for the picture.

Expand Tweet

Kate had apologised for the same on March 11, 2024. She wrote on X:

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

Expand Tweet

The photo agency has also flagged another picture that involves Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Getty Images has flagged another picture that involves Queen Elizabeth II and their family

The photo which dates back to 2022 and was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account too has been accused of editing by the photo agency.

The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday. In the photo, Queen Elizabeth is seated on a green sofa with Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall on her right and Savannah Phillips to her right.

The monarch is surrounded by Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and their cousins Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, and James, Earl of Wessex.

Expand Tweet

In reference to the photo, Getty's spokesperson said:

"Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor's note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source."

X users have pointed out several anomalies in the photo. Late Queen Elizabeth II's skirt has a misplaced tartan pattern. There's a black shadow behind Prince Louis' ear and a dark triangle next to Prince George's collar. On the floor, a black cable ends abruptly with visible blurring. Mia Tindall's hair looks edited and there's repetitive floral pattern on Princess Charlotte's dress.

There have been no official statements so far by the Royal Family on the newly flagged pictures by the Getty. The editing saga has raised several questions about the authenticity of the pictures released by the British Royal Family.