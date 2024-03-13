When did Kate Middleton become princess? History behind her royal title which once belonged to Diana

Kate Middleton, the Princess, is among the most beloved members of the British royal family. Kate, who is often termed an "outsider" by the press, has made her place on her own terms.

As per the Q4 2023 YouGov poll, Kate Middleton is the most popular living royal among men and Generation X. Overall. She ranks only after Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne.

Further, Kate Middleton is known for the "Kate effect," as whatever she wears gets sold out within hours. She is known for her grace and has made her own identity in the royal family.

Kate has swiftly transformed from a Duchess to a Princess after Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022. The following day, her father-in-law, King Charles III awarded the title to her. Prince William also received the title of Prince of Wales, and Kate became Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton is the first royal to hold the title 'Princess of Wales' after William's mother Princess Diana. As per Brittanica, Camilla Parker Bowles received the title of Duchess of Cornwall after her marriage to Charles in 2005. She wasn't named Princess of Wales out of respect for Diana.

In his first address to the nation after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III passed his former titles to Prince William, his first son with the late Princess Diana. In his speech, the King said William would receive his Scottish titles from him.

He would also get the title of Duke of Cornwall, which the King has had for over five decades. The King further said:

"Today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

After King's announcement, the change was seen in Kate and William's social media handles. Their Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge turned private and directed users to their new page @princeandprincessofwales. Their Twitter account still displayed the username @KeningstonRoyal, but their social media handle was changed to "The Prince and Princess of Wales."

As per the royal family website, the titles Prince and Princess of Wales aren't inherited by default and are given by the monarch. King Charles didn't receive the title himself till he was nine years old, despite Queen Elizabeth ascending to the throne six years earlier.

After marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate has been known as the Duchess of Cambridge. It's the longest-held title by Kate. She also received several other titles left by Camilla. Middleton became Duchess of Cornwall & Rothesay and Countess of Chester. These titles are given to the future heir to the throne.

After Charles III, his son William will become the King as he is in first in line for succession. Along with him, Kate Middleton would become Queen consort. And if Kate outlives her husband and their son George becomes the King, Middleton will hold the title of Queen Mother.

History behind the royal title of Princess of Wales

Late Princess Diana held the royal title Princess of Wales before Kate Middleton. Diana received the title upon her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

Despite the divorce, Diana was allowed to use the title. She used it till her death in 1997 when it reverted to the crown. Charles' second wife Camilla was technically given the title, but she didn't use it because the title was associated with Diana.

There have been 22 Princes of Wales throughout history and only 10 Princesses of Wales. As Camila never used the title, she's not included. The title has never been inherited by female heirs to the throne and can be only given through marriage. The first person to receive the title was Joan of Kent, who held the title from 1361 to 1376. The list goes as follows:

Joan of Kent (1361–1376), Anne Neville (1470–1471), Catherine of Aragon (1501–1502), Caroline of Ansbach (1714–1727), Augusta of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg (1736–1751), Caroline of Brunswick (1795–1820), Alexandra of Denmark (1863-1901), Mary of Teck (1901–1910), Diana Spencer (1981–1997), and Kate Middleton (2022-present)

While talking to Vogue, Deborah Fisher, author of Princesses of Wales and Royal Wales, highlights that there have been long gaps when no one held the title Princess of Wales. Therefore, anyone who holds the title gets fresh media attention.

A royal source told Hello! Magazine that Kate Middleton understands the historical significance of the role but is focused on looking forward to the future as she creates her own path.