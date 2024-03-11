Why is Kate Middleton a princess? Her royal titles explored

Kate Middleton was born in Berkshire to Michael and Carole Middleton in 1982. She grew up in Berkshire and then went to high school at Marlborough College. In 2001, Middleton met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews, eventually tying the knot with him in 2011.

Prince William is first in line for the succession of the British throne after his father, King Charles III. Further, William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, are second, third, and fourth in line, respectively.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Trooping The Colour (Image via Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Given that Kate Middleton is a royal figure at the top of the hierarchy and doesn't come from a royal family, many have wondered what royal titles she holds. There is also curiosity about why she is a princess when she's not a biological child of King Charles.

Kate Middleton's royal titles are closely linked to her husband's status in the royal family. Kate is commonly known as Catherine and holds several royal titles, the most distinguished of them being "Princess of Wales." She was also given several titles when Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, as Camila became Queen Consort.

Kate Middleton got her first royal title when she married Prince William

As per Business Insider and according to royal custom, the King earlier gave the royal titles to "peers of the realm," which basically means that the King gave titles to all those who swore allegiance to the royal authority in exchange for land. People who received the royal titles were called Peerage and were collectively known as Peers.

Kate Middleton (Image via Getty)

The five titles that constituted from the most to the least privilege of the peerage are duke/duchess, marquess/marchioness, earl/countess, viscount/viscountess, and baron/baroness. These titles could also be inherited only by male heirs. In terms of etiquette, "Your Grace" is used for dukes and duchesses, whereas other Peers are greeted with "My Lord" or "My Lady."

Kate Middleton received her first royal title when she got married. As per Business Insider, prior to his marriage, Kate's husband was called "His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales." So when he married Kate in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon him the title of Duke of Cambridge making Kate Duchess of Cambridge. Kate still has the title and it is the longest-held title by her.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's father-in-law, Charles III, and step-mother-in-law Camilla became King and Queen consort, and she then received several titles. In his first address as the Monarch, King Charles announced that he was glad to create Prince and Princess of Wales for Prince William and Kate.

Kate Middleton on the Coronation Day of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla (Source: Getty)

Prince William's mother, Diana, last held the title of Princess of Wales. According to the Standard, Queen Camilla never took the title out of respect for Diana. Anyone with these peerage titles had earlier had the right to sit in the House of Lords; however, the 1999 law defied them.

Kate Middleton's other royal titles after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton also received the Duchess of Cornwall from Camilla. Like the Princess of Wales, the title is bestowed upon the future heir of the throne.

As per Harper's Bazaar, within Scotland, Kate has regional royal titles. She is Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester, the titles she received from Camilla. Earlier, she was known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day

In Northern Ireland, Kate is known as the Countess of Carrick and the Baroness of Renfrew. She is also known as Lady Carrickfergus. It refers to a place called Carrickfergus in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

As per Southern Living, when Prince William becomes king, Kate will become a queen consort, a title that recognizes the wife of a king. The royal title of Queen is restricted by the right of inheritance. William and Kate's children all have royal titles and are referred to as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant (Source: Getty)

As per Harper's Bazaar, Kate also has several military titles. The title "Colonel of Irish Guards was bestowed on her by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, signifying the close relationship between the British royal family and the military. Further, in 2023, King Charles gave her more military titles:

Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the R.A.F. Coningsby Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets

Kate is surely a powerful figure in the royal family, and in the times to come, her power will only grow.