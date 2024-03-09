Why didn’t Kate Middleton change her last name? Princess of Wales' marriage to Prince William explored

Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding was a global event, as they got married in 2011 and have three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

According to the Westminster Abbey website, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton during a holiday trip to Kenya in October 2010. The following month, Clarence House officially announced William's marrying Catherine Middleton. The wedding details were confirmed in the same month at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Source: Getty)

Since the wedding, people have been curious about whether Kate Middleton changed her surname. However, in 2008, when Kate was dating William, she changed her first name to "Catherine" just in case she got married and had a royal life. Royal expert Adam Helliker, in his 2008 Daily Express Column, wrote:

"I hear that in the past few weeks, the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal 'Kate' and in future wishes to be known by her full name: 'Catherine.'"

Kate Middleton also didn't change her surname, or more accurately, decided to drop it altogether owing to royal tradition.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage life explored

As per the Royal Family website, Kings and Queens and members of the royal family didn't use surnames before 1917. They were known by the countries over which they or their families ruled.

When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she was officially named Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge. As per the royal tradition, royals who have been given the title of HRH Prince or Princess are not required to have a surname. If necessary, they can use Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal Wedding - The Wedding Ceremony Takes Place Inside Westminster Abbey

Around 200 guests were invited to Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding, which included commonwealth representatives and royal guests from other countries.

As per Hollywood reporter, Celebrity guests like David Beckham, Kanye West, and Sir Elton John were also invited to the wedding.

Kate Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton (Source: Getty)

As per Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton wore a beautiful lace and ivory wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton from the fashion house Alexander McQueen.

The vows were exchanged at the High Altar in Westminster Abbey. They were solemnized by Archbishop Rowan Williams. The newlyweds' marriage was registered at the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor.

The royal couple then departed to Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage. The duo greeted the public from the balcony and also shared a kiss. Aftermath, Queen Elizabeth II and Charles III, then Prince of Wales, organized a reception and private dinner for the royal couple and guests, respectively.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents of three children

As per Elle, in December 2012, St. James Palace announced that Kate was pregnant. Middleton gave birth to a son, George, on July 22, 2013. As per Town and Country magazine, the couple took a "Lindo walk," a recent royal tradition in which the royal family introduces their newborn to the public. Prince George is second in line to the succession after his father.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 (Source: Getty)

In the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate admitted that taking the "Lindo walk" was "slightly terrifying." She said that they had received tremendous support but:

"But equally it was coupled with a new-born baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Start Lambrook School

In May 2015, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was pregnant with a second baby. Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015. As per Elle, she was the first to take the Princess title in 25 years. Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are third and fourth in line to the succession, respectively.

In 2023, a palace insider told US Weekly about how Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage was transpiring:

"William and Kate are more in sync than ever. They cherish what they have with each other. For them, family comes first, and it always will."

The report also mentioned that the death of Queen Elizabeth II made it a challenging year, but that only strengthened their relationship. The couple have been married for 13 years and are a force to be reckoned with.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Middleton received the title Princess of Wales.