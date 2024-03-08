What did Kate Middleton do before marriage? Princess of Wales' life before she became a royal explored

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved members of the British Royal family. She is married to Prince William, who is next in line to the throne. Catherine 'Kate' Middleton and Prince William share three children: George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

Kate Middleton, 42, is also known for her "Kate effect," where items she wears sell out quickly. However, people have wondered about Kate's life before her wedding to Prince William. Before her wedding to William, Kate excelled in academics and sports. She also worked in her parents' company, Party Pieces, and a fashion company, Jigsaw.

A look at Kate Middleton's childhood and education

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son in 2013 (Image via Getty)

Per her website, Kate Middleton was born to Carole and Michael on January 9, 1982, at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading. She is the eldest of three children. Around the age of two, Kate’s family shifted to Jordan due to her father’s job as an aviation manager. In the Middle Eastern country, Kate started nursery school.

In 1986, Kate Middleton returned with her family to their home in Berkshire, UK. She joined St. Andrew’s School in Pangbourne from 1986 to 1995. According to OK Magazine!, her nickname at the school was “Squeak.” As per Splash News, Kate did theatre and once performed as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady in the school.

St Andrew's School Team Photo Of Kate Middleton (front row, L) (Image via Getty)

As per Mirror, she briefly joined Downe House. However, she eventually got admitted to Marlborough College in Wiltshire. One of her friends from Marlborough College talked to Mirror and explained why Kate left Downe House:

"She (Kate) said that there was a group of girls that called her names and they stole her books and stuff – little things like that. They rounded up on her a bit because she was quite a soft and nice person. When she used to go to lunch she would sit down with people and they all used to get up and sit on another table."

As per SheKnows, Kate was “shy and gawky” in her first year at Marlborough. Her first tutor said, “She hardly spoke much at all.” However, she quickly got along. As per the book Royals at War, Kate also had a habit of mooning classmates, which earned her the nickname “Middlebum.”

As per her website, Kate played tennis, hockey, and netball. She also participated in athletics, particularly in the high jump during college. She was also the captain of the swimming team.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches The Royal Foundation Centre For Early Childhood (Image via Getty)

According to Tatler magazine, Kate also excelled academically and had a tally of 11 GCSEs in the College. In her A-level examinations, she got As in both Maths and Art and a B in English.

Cosmopolitan reported that Kate dated Harry Blakelock and Willem Marx during college. As per SheKnows, Kate was also a part of the wealthy social group "Glossy Pose" during that time.

Kate Middleton was an ideal employee when she worked at Jigsaw

After the Marlborough college, Kate Middleton took a gap year in 2000. She signed with the Raleigh International program in Chile. As per London Standard, Kate did trekking, a three-week marine survey, and helped in constructing a fire station.

In 2001, Kate was admitted to the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she met Prince William. According to the Guardian, Kate co-founded a female drinking society during her time at the University.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit The University Of St Andrews (Image via Getty)

During her time at the University and later, she regularly helped her parents' company, Party Pieces. According to Business Insider, Kate modeled for the company. Business Money reports that Kate also designed and produced catalogs and was involved in marketing and photography.

Sheknows reports that one of her colleagues at that time said:

"Everybody thinks of her now as a mother and future queen — whatever that means. But she’s got a shrewd eye for profit and a very hard head on her shoulders."

Kate Middleton (C) looks around while watching William take part in The Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 15, 2006 (Image via Getty)

After University, Kate Middleton moved to London, where she took up a job at fashion chain Jigsaw. As per Elle, she worked as an accessories buyer. Jigsaw's co-founder Marie Claire, while talking to Evening Standard, said:

"I have to say I was so impressed by her. There were days when there were TV crews at the end of the drive. We'd say: 'Listen, do you want to go out the back way?' And she'd say: 'To be honest, they're going to hound us until they've got the picture. So why don't I just go, get the picture done, and then they'll leave us alone.'"

Former owner Belle Robinson told Evening Standard:

"She sat in the kitchen at lunchtime and chatted with everyone from the van drivers to the account girls. She wasn’t precious."

Today, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, fulfills her royal duties as a working member who supports charitable endeavors and is always in the public eye at various events.