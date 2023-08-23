"Prince charming": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' Kim Tae-hyung in Seoul X V campaign teaser

On August 23, 2023, Visit Seoul TV released two teasers featuring BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, sending fans into a frenzy. V was recently announced as the official Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul, and the two clips saw the idol in two different lights.

The first teaser titled SEOUL X V of BTS: Seoul Edition23 - New Tradition saw Kim Tae-hyung gazing directly into the camera while wearing an all-black outfit and standing in a room with a royal theme. Meanwhile, the second video, titled SEOUL X V of BTS, Seoul Edition23 - Nature in the City featured the singer gracefully smelling a flower and then looking at the camera while saying. "Seoul Edition23."

As soon as fans saw the teasers, they began showering the artist with compliments, likening him "prince charming" due to his new look in the campaign.

"I don't have words anymore": Fans react to Kim Tae-hyung's new campaign teaser for Seoul X V

After watching the two teasers, fans expressed that the idol looked gorgeous and that his visuals left them speechless. The clips left fans excited for the future campaigns the idol will be part of to promote Seoul, South Korea.

Additionally, V's blonde hair continued to capture the hearts of ARMYs, who showered him with compliments.

Fans called the artist "handsome" and "stunning" as they reacted to the videos from his latest campaign.

As V takes on the role of the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul and continues to contribute to the tourism sector of South Korea, fans have expressed their excitement and confidence about the same, encouraging everyone to discover the lively spirit of the country.

The recently released videos from the campaign left fans excited about what Kim Tae-hyung will bring to the table in the future.

V recently became the talk of the town on August 23, 2023, when he finally appeared at the much-anticipated reopening of the Celine store on Omotesando Street in Tokyo, Japan. Enthusiastic fans had been eagerly awaiting this moment, forming a massive queue outside the store. The idol's presence marked a significant moment for the Celine store's reopening.

As soon as Kim Tae-hyung arrived, fans took photos and videos of him, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung's presence has been confirmed at the upcoming NPOP music show, where he will grace the Tiny Desk Korea stage and perform four songs.

V is currently gearing up to release his solo album Layover on September 9, 2023.