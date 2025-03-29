"Prince of peace" — Fans react as London woman reveals she didn't initially realize she was driving Harry Styles in her pink taxi

Harry Styles is going viral for a random interaction with an unassuming fan. According to People's report, a female driver of the Pink London Taxi uploaded a picture with the singer on March 23, 2025, on the company's official Instagram account.

In the caption, she shared that during their conversation, she mentioned he resembled Harry Styles. He then admitted that he was, in fact, the singer. She posted the selfie with Styles, describing him as a "friendly young chap."

"Picked up this young fella on my way home tonight. We got chatting and I said 'You really sound like Harry Styles.' He said 'That's because I am Harry Styles' He was such a friendly young chap!" She wrote.

The Instagram post was reuploaded on X by the user @hsdaily. The tweet has now gone viral, with more than 55,000 likes and positive responses from netizens.

One netizen (@izzyyyross) called the pop star a prince because of the peaceful interaction.

"prince of peace," they wrote.

Netizens seemed to enjoy the interaction story, as they stated they could imagine Styles saying that line. One (@_littlerobin_1) remarked that the story sounds like something from Taylor Swift's Folklore album.

"My goodness, I’m sure I would pass out and wreck the car. How fortunate to have a chat with Harry, I hope it was a nice long trip," a netizen wrote on X.

"I literally can hear he saying 'that's because i am harry styles' in my head," another wrote.

"The way he looks and speaks in this interaction feels like a lost folklore lyric," another X user remarked.

Netizens continued to praise the singer, calling him kind and lovely. One (@nirucherry) jokingly wondered why this kind of interaction doesn't happen with them.

"The fact that she could only recognize AND place his voice but not his face is hilarious to me!" Another netizen added.

"STOP THATS SO FUNNY HARRYYYYY, i know he giggled before he said that," a X user commented.

"That's Harry, he always seems so lovely & kind, such a sweetheart," one wrote.

"He’s so cute, why cant these type of things happen to me?" Another X user added.

This month, Harry Styles participated in the Tokyo Marathon

Harry Styles at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

According to USA Today's report, Styles took part in the Tokyo Marathon on March 2, 2025. There were over 37,000 registered runners who ran for 26.2 miles.

The Tokyo Marathon's official site stated he came in 6,010th place, finishing at a net time of 3:24:07. Tadese Takele, from Ethiopia, was the Marathon's winner, finishing at 2:03:23.

The singer's former personal trainer, Thibo David, told The Independent, in an article published on March 12, 2025, that his weekly workout plan changes depending on his schedule and how his body feels. David shared that Styles focused on running the most during his Love On Tour preparation.

Details on Styles' last album, Harry's House

Harry Styles' last album, Harry's House, was released in May 2022. It debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200 chart. The album was successful, winning the Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

His hit singles from the album, As It Was, Late Night Talking, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, and Satellite were in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2023, he concluded his second concert tour, Love On Tour, which was conducted in support of his album. According to a report by People, he thanked his fans on his Instagram stories on July 24, 2023, writing:

"I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

He also stated he would return with new music when the "time is right." He wrote,

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Harry Styles' last movie was My Policeman, which was released on October 21, 2022. It is available from streaming on Amazon Prime.

