"Product of woke university": Kadia Iman's college graduation video sparks intense trolling online

A video of Kadia Iman, a Black college graduate, throwing the mic on the floor on her college graduation day has gone viral on social media on June 22, 2023. In the clip, the student was seen engaging in a scuffle with a white administrator to grab the microphone while telling the educator to let go of the device.
After getting hold of the mic, Kadia told the educator that she did not let her get her moment and went on to tell the audience her full name. The student proudly announced that she graduated. Kaida then addressed the white administrator again and said:
“I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me!”
Clad in her black graduation gown and a pink-topped cap, the student dropped the mic on the ground and stormed off. Kadia Iman's video was reposted on other platforms. On Twitter, Matt Walsh shared the clip and called the graduate the most unimpressive and uninteresting person.
One Twitter user, Howard Zhao, replied to Matt's tweet and called Kadia a product of a "woke" university, although it's not yet known which university she graduated from.
Twitter users slam Kadia Iman after the viral mic drop video surfaced online
After Kadia's scuffle video went viral without much context, most people criticized her for how she behaved with her educator on her graduation day. While some people straightaway passed staunch racist remarks, a few others condemned her act irrespective of her race.
Several people argued that the college should revoke Kadia Iman's diploma. Some also called her a brat, adding that universities across the U.S. were failing to educate the next generation.
Kadia Iman's shared an explanatory video on her TikTok
After the video went viral, the graduate took to TikTok to share the backstory of the incident. She said that all the students had to announce their full names on the microphone before getting on the stage. However, when it was Kadia’s turn to say her name into the mic, before she could utter her long name, the mic was moved away from her.
She continued that there were other students who went before her and got to say their names along with their majors and some extras. She added:
"Me and the other girl noticed she was pulling the mic down super fast for some Black people. I don’t want to be that person, but that was the tea.”
The now-viral graduate said that she could not let it happen because she felt like she worked really hard to graduate and went through a lot of struggles. Kadia reasoned that she had to reclaim her moment. In addition, she apologized to the viewers and said that she is not a problematic person and did not want to ruin anyone’s day or violate anyone. However, she claimed that the administrator ruined her day.
After Kadia Iman shared the context behind what prompted her to snatch the microphone from the educator and throw it on the ground later, some people supported her. In fact, several people from the Black community applauded her for standing up for herself.