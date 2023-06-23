"Product of woke university": Kadia Iman's college graduation video sparks intense trolling online

A video of Kadia Iman, a Black college graduate, throwing the mic on the floor on her college graduation day has gone viral on social media on June 22, 2023. In the clip, the student was seen engaging in a scuffle with a white administrator to grab the microphone while telling the educator to let go of the device.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog “Today is all about me” says the most uninteresting and unimpressive person you’ll ever encounter. It’s always the dullest, blandest nobodies who think they’re the main characters.



After getting hold of the mic, Kadia told the educator that she did not let her get her moment and went on to tell the audience her full name. The student proudly announced that she graduated. Kaida then addressed the white administrator again and said:

“I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me!”

Clad in her black graduation gown and a pink-topped cap, the student dropped the mic on the ground and stormed off. Kadia Iman's video was reposted on other platforms. On Twitter, Matt Walsh shared the clip and called the graduate the most unimpressive and uninteresting person.

One Twitter user, Howard Zhao, replied to Matt's tweet and called Kadia a product of a "woke" university, although it's not yet known which university she graduated from.

Twitter users slam Kadia Iman after the viral mic drop video surfaced online

After Kadia's scuffle video went viral without much context, most people criticized her for how she behaved with her educator on her graduation day. While some people straightaway passed staunch racist remarks, a few others condemned her act irrespective of her race.

Several people argued that the college should revoke Kadia Iman's diploma. Some also called her a brat, adding that universities across the U.S. were failing to educate the next generation.

Fed Up Kentuckian @FedUpKentuckian @MattWalshBlog This is precisely what happens when a child is raised to be angry and entitled all its life because they've been told they will always be oppressed.

Briguy @yyzeppelin @MattWalshBlog Revoke her diploma give her community service at a veterans hospital.

Bosse Marie-Claude @marie_land55

No serious future boss, no cool future college, no rewarding future job, no nice future paycheck.

Bosse Marie-Claude @marie_land55

No serious future boss, no cool future college, no rewarding future job, no nice future paycheck.

Nice job! Bravo. @MattWalshBlog She has just wiped out the rest of her professional life.

Petebrasco @PeteMedveczky @MattWalshBlog I love how she thinks she will graduate. Wouldn't be the first person who's degree is held by the college for conduct unbecoming. Although judging by the comfort in which she rips the mic away, it's probably at some 'elite' northern college in which case nothing will happen.

LadyFace III: Climate Changer! @LadyFaceIII @MattWalshBlog Even if the grey-haired lady took the mic from her forcibly that is no way to respond.

MJAustenofcourse @Austen12341 @MattWalshBlog That woman yelling congratulations to the horrible child is… well… horrible herself.

Regina Barkley @reginaclaire143 @MattWalshBlog yuck. how do individuals get all the way through school and believe life is all about them? thats a failure of the educational sustem.

Chad Prather @WatchChad Life is about to get very real for this petulant brat.



Wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the wall the day this entitled moron, loses her first job?



Chad Prather @WatchChad Life is about to get very real for this petulant brat.

Wouldn't you like to be a fly on the wall the day this entitled moron, loses her first job?

Once again, we see an example of American universities failing to educate the next generation.

The Evil Thinker 🇺🇸 @TheEvilThinker "I'm a black woman…I am always in the right." This is what the liberal agenda does to people. The color of your skin in no way affects whether you are wrong or right. What an absolute moron! And, yes, she should be VERY embarrassed by her asinine behavior. #KadiaIman

TruthInBytes @HipIsEdo "You didn’t let me get my moment, so I wanna say my name is Kadia Iman, and I am graduating today, I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand. So today is going to be all about me"



Kadia Iman

One day, maybe two or three

Karma, is 'going to be all about you'



TruthInBytes @HipIsEdo "You didn't let me get my moment, so I wanna say my name is Kadia Iman, and I am graduating today, I don't like how you snatched the mic out of my hand. So today is going to be all about me"

Kadia Iman

One day, maybe two or three

Karma, is 'going to be all about you'

~mic drop~

Kadia Iman's shared an explanatory video on her TikTok

After the video went viral, the graduate took to TikTok to share the backstory of the incident. She said that all the students had to announce their full names on the microphone before getting on the stage. However, when it was Kadia’s turn to say her name into the mic, before she could utter her long name, the mic was moved away from her.

She continued that there were other students who went before her and got to say their names along with their majors and some extras. She added:

"Me and the other girl noticed she was pulling the mic down super fast for some Black people. I don’t want to be that person, but that was the tea.”

The now-viral graduate said that she could not let it happen because she felt like she worked really hard to graduate and went through a lot of struggles. Kadia reasoned that she had to reclaim her moment. In addition, she apologized to the viewers and said that she is not a problematic person and did not want to ruin anyone’s day or violate anyone. However, she claimed that the administrator ruined her day.

After Kadia Iman shared the context behind what prompted her to snatch the microphone from the educator and throw it on the ground later, some people supported her. In fact, several people from the Black community applauded her for standing up for herself.

