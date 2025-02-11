"Proof we live in a simulation"— Internet reacts to private jet collision at Scottsdale Airport runway, leading to one casualty so far

A private jet collided with a parked plane at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10, 2025, resulting in one fatality. According to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 35A veered off course and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200.

The FAA further reported that the Learjet experienced a left main gear (landing gear) failure upon landing (arriving from Austin, Texas), causing it to swerve off the runway.

As news from the incident spread online, it was revealed that the jet belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. Some netizens (including X user @weatherdaily365) alleged that the Gulfstream was owned by actor Vince Vaughn. While Neil's representative confirmed the jet's ownership, there has been no official word regarding the ownership of the second aircraft.

Internet users were quick to comment on the development. One netizen, noting the names of the alleged owners circulating online, wrote:

"Proof we live in a simulation"

Many were quick to question the rumors. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Where exactly are you getting this information about Vince Vaughn? Not a single site that I’ve seen is mentioning his name," one questioned.

"What are the odds of two Vince's planes being in an accident?" another added.

"There's something fishy going on with U.S. aviation. Can't conVINCE me otherwise..." a person remarked.

Others called out the recent aviation accidents happening in the country.

"What the hell is going on with airplanes????" one wondered.

"Beginning to think maybe the Trump admin is the one bringing in the 'DEI' candidates - only there because they're white," a user noted.

"Very sad these accidents, I do not remember so many air accidents in such a short time," another added.

Vince Neil's girlfriend Rain was in the Learjet that crashed in Scottsdale Municipal Airport

According to Fox 10, citing Captain Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department, one body was recovered, and four others were injured in the accident. Vince's Learjet, which was carrying four people, saw one fatality (identity not revealed), two critically injured, and one with minor injuries.

Per Folio, the individuals injured were rushed to the hospital. Additionally, a fourth victim, who was inside the Gulfstream at the time of the collision, declined medical treatment.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this," Folio said.

Per the outlet, Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport, stated that the runway was temporarily shut down for six hours until emergency officials cleared the accident site.

A representative for Vince Neil, Worrick Robinson IV, shared a statement on X, revealing that there were two passengers and two pilots on his plane, and confirmed that Neil was not aboard the jet.

Citing Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac, TMZ confirmed that Vince Neil was safe and not on the plane. However, his girlfriend, Rain, and her friend, Ashley, were in the aircraft when it crashed. Both survived and were hospitalized, with Kovac noting that Rain suffered five broken ribs. The manager also suggested that there were dogs aboard the plane.

Per Fox 10, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky expressed her condolences to those involved (and their families) in the accident. She noted that both federal and local authorities were investigating the crash.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular landing spot for private jets, especially during major events like the recent Waste Management Open Golf Tournament (or the Phoenix Open) that draws a heavy crowd.

The crash in Scottsdale is the fourth aviation accident that has occurred in the country. Other incidents include the January 29 collision near the Potomac River (67 dead), the January 31 crash in Philadelphia (7 dead), and the crash in Alaska last week (10 dead).

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the latest crash.

