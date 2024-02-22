"Propaganda:" Donald Trump allegedly spending his final days in office mad at Snoop Dogg sparks mixed reactions

As per a recent story by Rolling Stone, sources revealed that former U.S. President Donald Trump, during his last days in office, was "consumed" by thoughts of rapper Snoop Dogg. He was allegedly snubbed off by Dogg's negative comments, and the former President was overheard saying, "Well, f*** him" in reference to the rapper.

After snippets of the Rolling Stone article were reposted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, many users took to the comment section to roast Donald Trump.

A user calls recent rumors about Trump, "propaganda' (image via @jojo_don_303 on Instagram)

As per Rolling Stone, Dogg secretly negotiated with Trump to grant clemency to his label, The Death Row Records' co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris. Harris was serving a sentence for attempted murder and drug trafficking charges.

Expand Tweet

While Dogg was negotiating, Trump's staff compiled a list of all the times Snoop Dogg had spoken ill about the former president. Former staffers also informed Rolling Stone that after they tried to persuade Trump, he granted Harry-O clemency hours before the presidency powers were transferred to Joe Biden.

"A president of the United States obsessed with a rapper": Netizens discuss Donald Trump

After rumors about Donald Trump's reaction to Snoop Dogg went viral online, people disapproved of the former president. Some pointed out that Trump had the wrong priorities amidst the worldwide pandemic. At the same time, others took to the comment section to warn people from voting for Trump in the 2024 elections.

Dogg and Trump have shared a rocky friendship. In 2017, Dogg released a song bashing Trump, M.A.C.A (Make America Crip Again), where he penned the lyrics:

"The president says he wants to make America great again. F**k that s**t, we going to make America Crip again... don't you look strange having all that power but you won't make change."

A user expresses disapproval of Trump (image via @mizzkatzlife on Instagram)

A user comments on Trump and Dogg (image via @tumothym.nolan on Instagram)

A user wants Trump to go to jail (image via @david_bobo_smith_ on Instagram)

Another user believes the rumors to be a lie (image via @dontbangrove on Instagram)

Another user questions Trump's priorities (image via @mylife_mylove_myself on Instagram)

Users want Trump to be in prison (image via @nishdawn on Instagram)

In a recent January 2024 interview with the U.K's The Sunday Times, Snoop seemed to have changed his beliefs about Trump. Snoop said:

"Donald Trump? He ain't done anything wrong to me. He has only done great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris."

Snoop also said he has "nothing but love and respect" for Trump.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE