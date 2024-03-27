Puerto Rico issues public health emergency after surge in dengue cases leads to an epidemic

Puerto Rico has recently declared an epidemic as a result of the continuous rise in dengue incidence. The health administration of the island stated that at least 549 instances have been reported thus far, with over 340 individuals being hospitalized.

Addressing the same, the department stated in a press release on Monday, March 25,

"As of March 21, 2024, the Department of Health's epidemiological surveillance of diseases has observed a 140% increase in dengue cases for Puerto Rico compared to the same period last year."

The U.S. territory with 3.2 million people has recorded at least 549 cases so far this year, compared to 1,293 cases for the entire previous year. San Juan, the nation's capital, has been the site of most case reports.

The government of Puerto Rico has alerted the common mass

Dengue fever, a potentially fatal viral disease, is transmitted to people by mosquitoes. The virus is generally more prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. Some virus-infected individuals won't show any symptoms at all.

However, recently, following an increase in dengue fever cases, Puerto Rico has declared a public health emergency along with neighboring islands. More than 540 instances have been reported so far this year, according to the health department. This represents a 350% rise in cases over the previous five years.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said in a statement on Monday,

"This year, dengue cases have exceeded historical figures. Teams have been working on the integrated plan for prevention and control in response to arboviruses, and we will expand the implemented response. It is important to note that the increase in cases has not only been reflected in Puerto Rico, but we have seen it throughout the Americas region."

López further stated that by establishing a public health emergency, the required resources to improve monitoring, detection, prevention, vector control, and clinical management will be easier to obtain.

It will also be more easily available to support the local response. The emergency will last for ninety days before being reevaluated.

However, he did clarify that more people are getting dengue outside of Puerto Rico. This stands in stark contrast to the 1,293 instances reported overall in 2023. The last dengue outbreak in the island was reported in 2012.

The World Health Organization reports that there were over 5 million cases of dengue reported globally last year, with around 80 percent of those cases taking place in the Western Hemisphere.

About 3 million cases have been documented in the area so far this year, and health experts have noted that a rise in cases has been attributed to increased rainfall as well as heat and humidity associated with climate change.

On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made people aware of the dengue vaccine. Its official website stated that Dengvaxia, a dengue vaccine, can guard against hospital stays, serious sickness, and further dengue fever. For kids who have already had dengue, the vaccine is both safe and effective.

In addition to other symptoms, the virus can produce excruciating headaches, fever, vomiting, and rash. Although the majority of those infected don't show any symptoms, severe cases might cause plasma leakage and even death.

The majority of dengue fever cases clear up in a week or two and don't result in any long-term issues. However, people suffering from these symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit severe illness or if symptoms worsen in the first 48 hours following the resolution of the fever. This could be a sign of a medical emergency called Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever.