What is a Prion? Fears of Zombie Deer disease epidemic spreading among humans erupts 

Scientists are concerned about a ‘zombie deer disease’ aka the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) spread through the development of prion. A deer carcass found in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming had tested positive for the prion disease last month.

The normally healthy brain proteins are triggered to fold abnormally by prion, which is also a type of protein. It has the potential to cause diseases in both humans and animals. These highly contagious diseases can spread to humans potentially by consuming infected meat.

Some of the common symptoms of prion diseases are rapidly developing dementia, hallucinations, difficulty walking and speaking, confusion, fatigue, and muscle stiffness.

The prion disease that is affecting deer is rapidly spreading across its North American population. Researchers dubbed it the ‘zombie deer disease’ because of one of its symptoms of zombie-like walking. CWD has been known to affect deer for a long time. The discovery of its first case at Yellowstone last month raised concerns among researchers that the fatal disease may spread to humans someday.

As per the CDC, this type of prion disease causes stumbling, weight loss, lethargy, and other neurological symptoms. The deer becomes less intimidated by humans and their interactions with other animals also lessen. This prion disease has been diagnosed in deer, reindeer, moose, and elk in the areas of North America, Norway, Canada, and South Korea.

Internet reacts as Scientists warn about the possible spread of the 'zombie deer disease' in humans

Although there is yet to be a spillover case, epidemiologists are saying it does not mean that the zombie deer disease cannot spread. Chronic Waste Disease is a clump of fatal neurological disorders including Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). It is also commonly known as ‘mad cow disease’. Dr. Cory Anderson, a program co-director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) said:

“The BSE outbreak in Britain provided an example of how, overnight, things can get crazy when a spillover event happens from, say, livestock to people.”

He added that scientists are discussing the potential of a similar occurrence. Dr. Anderson explained:

“No one is saying that it’s definitely going to happen, but it’s important for people to be prepared.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news. Several people feared if the zombie deer disease does spread to humans, it might cause another pandemic similar to COVID-19. A few others were not convinced that CWD can become anything fatal for humans.

One concerning factor added by Dr. Cory Anderson is that there is no effective way known to eradicate the zombie deer disease. It cannot be eliminated from the infected animals nor the environments contaminated by them.