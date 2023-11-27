"Push you to adopt the zero-tolerance rule": Petition against Gigi Hadid surfaces as model shares post about alleged Israel organ harvesting

On Sunday, supermodel Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to repost a reel that allegedly showed Israeli health authorities admitting that they have been harvesting organs of dead Palestinians for years. @umme_murtazaa originally shared the post on Instagram. The video begins with the user saying,

“Watch this disturbing video where health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent.”

The reel further had the Israeli flag emoji followed by the word “harvesting,” and the Palestinian flag emoji succeeded by the term “organs.” The reel also had a heartbreak emoticon on top of it.

As soon as Gigi Hadid shared this video, a message circulated online that she was spreading antisemitism. A petition demanding her and her sister Bella Hadid’s cancelation has also emerged.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user spoke out against Gigi Hadid and asked for her removal from the modeling agency IMG under the comment section of @StopAntisemites’ post.

“She should be sued”: Some X users demand cancelation of Gigi Hadid in the wake of her recent alleged anti-Israel post

Since the start of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which was followed by the Israeli retaliation that fueled the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid has voiced her solidarity for Palestinians and condemned the Israeli Government.

In her latest Instagram Story, she reposted a reel that claimed that Israeli authorities reportedly admitted to harvesting the organs of deceased Palestinians for years without their consent. The footage, credited to anatomist Meira Weiss, was attached to the reel, and its source was said to be Israel Channel 2 TV.

While the language of the footage seemed that of local Israelis (Modern Hebrew), it was blubbed with English subtitles.

It showed a woman in a doctor's gown saying,

“We do not touch soldiers’ bodies, we take organs from the others.”

When asked by the person on the other end, “From who?” it was responded, “We used to take organs from the bodies of Palestinians.”

Another similar footage showed another woman in a doctor’s gown answering the question, “Is this skin [organ] bank big compared to the other banks in the world?” with the words, “Yes, it’s the biggest in the world.”

When further asked what the organ donation rate was in Israel, the woman responded with a laugh and said it was very low. She also added that Israelis hardly ever donate.

As soon as Gigi Hadid shared this reel, it sparked criticism from some users online, with many claiming her cancellation, including removal from the IMG model agency. Here are some of their reactions from the comment section of @StopAntisemites.

Apart from the hate from some users, a petition to cancel the Hadid sisters, including Bella, has been started on Change.org by the foundation called End Jewish Hate, which had a long caption beginning with,

“Bella & Gigi Hadid must be removed from contracts with IMG Models & Brand Ambassadors because they have spread antisemitic messages. The Hadid sisters have incited violence towards Jewish people nationwide!”

Before this recent controversy, Gigi Hadid was previously criticized by some users when she blasted Israel for keeping Palestinian “children as prisoners of war, abduction, r*pe, humiliation, torture, and murder” for years, even before October 7, 2023, while speaking regarding the latest hostage exchange deal reached between Hamas and Israel on November 24.

Gigi Hadid also reshared a post claiming that the Israeli Military detained 500-700 Palestinian children annually who were beaten, strip-searched, arrested in the dark, and kept in solitary isolation. She also accused the Israeli government of being the only nation worldwide “that systematically prosecutes minors in military courts” and forcefully acquired confessions from prisoners.

Gigi Hadid also accused the Israeli government of considering all Palestinians as “terrorists,” any pro-Palestine individual as an antisemite, and any Jew opposed to Israel’s use of violence as “self-hating,” among other things.