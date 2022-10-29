"Put some real security in galleries": Viral video of climate protestor gluing his head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting sparks outrage

Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With A Pearl Earring" was the latest casualty in a string of protests by climate activists in Europe.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, videos began circulating of two men in front of the Dutch artist's masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague. One of the activists glued his head to the painting, while another poured a red liquid on him before gluing his hand to the wall next to the painting. Both men were wearing "Just Stop Oil" t-shirts.

Needless to say, people at the museum and online were enraged at the act and took to Twitter to speak up about it. One person even tweeted asking for the two activists to be locked up as the user added: "Put some real security in galleries."

Roger Boylan @BoylanRoger "Climate activists," spoiled middle-class brats with nothing better to do, have vandalized Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring," one of the West's artistic masterpieces. Fortunately, it was behind glass. Lock 'em up. And put some real security in galleries. "Climate activists," spoiled middle-class brats with nothing better to do, have vandalized Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring," one of the West's artistic masterpieces. Fortunately, it was behind glass. Lock 'em up. And put some real security in galleries. https://t.co/uQr8wV1REi

In the video that was uploaded online, one of the men can be heard asking the visitors how they felt when they saw "something beautiful and priceless" being destroyed. He asked if they felt outraged and continued to say that it should be what they felt when they saw the planet being destroyed.

Steven Bakker @Kolpen BREEK - Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis BREEK - Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. https://t.co/XzAZTOoBv9

As the protestor continues his monolog, museum visitors can be heard voicing their disapproval. The action has received quite a lot of backlash online as well.

Just Stop Oil have reportedly taken responsibility for the incident.

Netizens lambast activists for targetting the "Girl With A Pearl Earring"

The two activists are reportedly part of the organization, Just Stop Oil. Just Stop Oil is described as a "coalition of groups working together to ensure the Government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production."

The painting that was attacked this time was behind protective glass and has avoided any damage. However, social media is flooded with criticism for the protest.

One Twitter user commented that these "stupid and thoughtless actions" are destroying humanity's heritage.

Margaret Tuna🐚 @tunamargaret

painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring"

has been attacked by climate

activists. Stop these stupid and thoughtless actions. There are other ways to get attention to the climate crisis, and destroying the heritage of humanity is not one of them. Johannes Vermeer's most famouspainting "Girl with a Pearl Earring"has been attacked by climateactivists. Stop these stupid and thoughtless actions. There are other ways to get attention to the climate crisis, and destroying the heritage of humanity is not one of them. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Johannes Vermeer's most famouspainting "Girl with a Pearl Earring"has been attacked by climateactivists. Stop these stupid and thoughtless actions. There are other ways to get attention to the climate crisis, and destroying the heritage of humanity is not one of them. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mG5cPeMUn2

Another echoed the sentiment and noted how there are other ways to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Arthur Brand (art detective) @brand_arthur It seems that Johannes Vermeer's most famous painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring, has been attacked by climate activists. Stop these stupid actions. There are other ways to get attention for climate problems. It seems that Johannes Vermeer's most famous painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring, has been attacked by climate activists. Stop these stupid actions. There are other ways to get attention for climate problems. https://t.co/JTOIqtBS3A

Netizens who sympathized with the cause also could not agree with the protestor's action. Some raised concerns about activists attacking a painting that is not as well-protected as the "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

Others pointed out how the chosen form of protest was "ineffective" and that the activists would be better off directing their attention elsewhere. Many stated that these protests were only generating negative press for the cause.

Starlord Ⓥ ☮️ @antonsterenborg @disclosetv Although i agree that we are too depended on Oil, I can’t sympathize with these actions. Just buy less oil products, drive electric etc. A better world starts with yourself. @disclosetv Although i agree that we are too depended on Oil, I can’t sympathize with these actions. Just buy less oil products, drive electric etc. A better world starts with yourself.

Andrew Doyle @andrewdoyle_com Another masterpiece becomes a target for activists. This time it’s Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring.



How long before they start vandalising pieces that are not behind protective glass?



Another masterpiece becomes a target for activists. This time it’s Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring.How long before they start vandalising pieces that are not behind protective glass? https://t.co/81VI6ZtOki

Jacob @JacobMa86315680 @disclosetv do they think that the systematic attack on art is making people follow their message @disclosetv do they think that the systematic attack on art is making people follow their message

dusted @justb77008320 @disclosetv

For a problem as big and overwhelming as climate change, negative messaging tends to leave people feeling hopeless or defensive

and

these "activists" could pick a target which really generates Climate impact

eg

twitter.com/wallacemick/st… Mick Wallace @wallacemick Did anyone spare a thought about the Climate impact of shovelling over 3 Billion of Military assistance to Ukraine which is fueling the War? How many #EU countries did a #Climate impact assessment when increasing their Military Budget..? How can you promote War and be #Green ...? twitter.com/wallacemick/st… Did anyone spare a thought about the Climate impact of shovelling over 3 Billion of Military assistance to Ukraine which is fueling the War? How many #EU countries did a #Climate impact assessment when increasing their Military Budget..? How can you promote War and be #Green ...? twitter.com/wallacemick/st… @Tom_Fowdy these methods are ineffective.For a problem as big and overwhelming as climate change, negative messaging tends to leave people feeling hopeless or defensiveandthese "activists" could pick a target which really generates Climate impacteg @disclosetv @Tom_Fowdy these methods are ineffective. For a problem as big and overwhelming as climate change, negative messaging tends to leave people feeling hopeless or defensiveand these "activists" could pick a target which really generates Climate impactegtwitter.com/wallacemick/st…

This is the latest in a line of similar protests by climate activists. Earlier this month, a Claude Monet painting in a German museum was vandalized with mashed potatoes. One tweet jokingly predicted that the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" would be the next target following the incident.

TresLechesSS💭 @SuprBasstion Marie Oakes @TheMarieOakes German climate activists throw liquified mash potatoes at a Monet painting to protest against fossil fuels.

German climate activists throw liquified mash potatoes at a Monet painting to protest against fossil fuels. https://t.co/vsiX0ZrlVx I hope the next one in this series is ranch on the Girl with a Pearl Earring painting twitter.com/themarieoakes/… I hope the next one in this series is ranch on the Girl with a Pearl Earring painting twitter.com/themarieoakes/…

A few days prior, London was the site of protests by activists from the group. A wax statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds was covered in chocolate cake. Similarly, protesters threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in the National Gallery.

In all cases, the pieces of art were unharmed.

More videos showed the two men, who targeted the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting, being led away by police officers.

In a statement, Dutch police said they had detained three Belgian men in their 40s for causing damage to public property. They are being questioned while an investigation is being conducted.

"Girl with a Pearl Earring" has been housed at the Dutch museum since 1902 and is one of their most prized objects.

Mauritshuis stated,

"Art is defenseless, and the Mauritshuis firmly rejects attempts to damage it for any purpose whatsoever.''

However, they allegedly refused further comment to prevent more exposure to protestors.

