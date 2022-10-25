“Irony of using a glue made from petroleum”: Porsche climate protest leaves netizens in splits

A group calling themselves the Scientist Rebellion took over the Porsche Pavilion in Autostadt, a tourist attraction opposite the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. Using superglue, the nine environmental activists stuck leaflets to the cars on display and then subsequently glued their palms to the showroom floor on Thursday, October 20.

gianluca grimalda @GGrimalda Getting ready for first night of sleep inside the Porsche Pavillion @Autostadt to demand @VW to eventually act to decarbonise the transport sector. 5/

The aim of the protest was to highlight Volkswagen's ability to take a stand against pollution and climate change because it is the second-largest car producer in the world. They also asked the company to encourage public transport and support a speed cap for the country’s highways at 100 kph (62 mph).

The incident sparked an online frenzy, with people calling out the scientists for their inane actions. One user called out the irony of them using glue made from petroleum to protest the use of petroleum.

Netizens call out protesters at Porsche pavilion

Just a few hours in, the eco-crusaders took to Twitter to share about the situation they were in.

Gianluca Grimalda, one of the scientists, gave a thorough update on the proceedings. He was one of the first to glue himself to the floor, but was also one of the first to leave, claiming that the glued hand had swelled to two times its size, causing life-threatening clots.

The remaining eight protesters, along with six Scientist Rebellion members who weren't glued, stayed in the pavilion till Friday morning.

gianluca grimalda @GGrimalda Doctors ascertained the possibility of life-threatening blood clots in my hand and recommended an immediate transfer to a hospital. My health is of course paramount. I accepted to leave this wonderful group and was taken to hospital, continuing my hunger strike.8/

Volkswagen offered food to the protestors, but after the Porsche museum staffers wrapped up for the day, the protesters stated that they were left in the dark with no heating, and that security guards did their rounds with 'bright torches.'

Complaints about the staffers' refusal to help the protestors have become the subject of hilarious reactions online. The Twitterverse is aflood with people slamming their "childishness" and their serious lack of planning, calling them clowns.

Richard @king_of_thougts @GGrimalda @ScientistRebel1 @Autostadt @ClimateHuman So sorry to hear that you had to end your noble self-sacrifice after a few hours of minor discomfort

Jim G @AxialEquatorial @GGrimalda @ScientistRebel1 @Autostadt @ClimateHuman So, do researchers in social psychology wear white lab coats, or is that just for effect to convince us you are a real scientist?

Porsche pavilion climate protest is the latest in line of multiple protests

Climate change activists have been very active in the past few months. Apart from the Porsche pavilion incident, activists have been seen outside other automobile stores like Aston Martin. They are also seen defacing expensive art in museums and blocking busy motorways.

Protesters stormed the luxury car brand's pavilion in Autostadt to protest against carbon emissions. A collective of academics, dressed in white lab coats, glued leaflets to the luxury cars on display detailing the carbon emission levels of each car.

Some then glued themselves onto the showroom floor, before one member took to Twitter to document the event. Some even went on a hunger strike.

Scientist Rebellion @ScientistRebel1



14 of our brave scientists are still occupying



They demand that the CEO of @Volkswagen, Oliver Blume, talk to them, and immediately advocate for a speed limit of 100 km/h in Germany.



Scientist Rebellion @ScientistRebel1

14 of our brave scientists are still occupying @Autostadt, ready to spend another night.

They demand that the CEO of @Volkswagen, Oliver Blume, talk to them, and immediately advocate for a speed limit of 100 km/h in Germany.

#UniteAgainstClimateFailure 30 hours and counting!

Grimalda also claimed that supporters were allowed to leave the building, but were not permitted to enter again.

It was reported that the staff of the Porsche Pavilion recognized the group's right to protest and didn't immediately call the police. However, after 42 hours of protesting, the police were finally summoned.

