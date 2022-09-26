Who was Lotta Cash Desto? Female rapper shot and killed in Houston

The hip-hop community recently lost another star, Lotta Cash Desto, who was shot dead on 5500 Richmond Eve on September 24.

The rapper was in a Porsche SUV with another individual at the time of the attack, at 2:30 am. When cops arrived on the spot, they discovered two women with gunshot wounds inside the SUV. The individual accompanying the rapper was admitted to the hospital.

A male victim, who was also injured in the shooting, was reportedly discovered at the same spot and transported to a medical facility in another vehicle. According to the Houston Police Department, the victims seemed to be in their early 20s and were expected to survive considering their non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV was shot in both directions, and HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin reported the same day that they had no information about the motive at the time and that it might be a road rage case.

Martin added:

"It could have been robbery. We just don't know, and we don't have enough information at this time to make a determination."

Police officials have not arrested anyone so far and are currently questioning witnesses.

Lotta Cash Desto's last release was the music video for Lunchroom

Lotta Cash Desto was a rapper based in Memphis and was signed to Lil Uzi Vert. She released a music video for Lunchroom last month, which also featured Vert.

Lotta was also active on Instagram and had around 121,000 followers and 37 posts. Her pictures and videos mostly featured her having fun with her friends and also included several cars in the background along with expensive items. She was wearing a completely black outfit in her latest post, and the caption read:

"Dressed up in expensive linen spent 5 racks off in balenci."

Desto is known for songs like Best In Me, Free Slatt, and more. Lotta Cash Desto's net worth was estimated to be around $3 million and she earned a lot from her career as a rapper. Considering the information available online about her, she was believed to be a rising star in the music industry.

Although she was a popular face among the public, Desto did not have a Wikipedia page and detailed information about her career, educational background, date of birth, and parents remain unknown.

Increase in crimes against rappers

Crimes against rappers have increased in the last few years and the recent death of PnB Rock was a shock to everyone in the hip-hop community.

Gun violence following robberies and disagreements has led to the death of several well-known rappers in the last few years. The list includes popular names like XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, King Von, and Young Dolph.

