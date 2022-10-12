JENNIEXPORSCHE trends on Twitter as BLACKPINK rapper creates custom designs for luxury auto brand

BLACKPINK member Jennie has been featured in luxury automobile brand Porsche’s new campaign and has also created some custom unique designs for the brand as well. On October 12, Porsche confirmed their unique collaboration with BLACKPINK’s rapper titled “Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane,” at the Sonderwunsch Haus in Seoul.

The luxury automobile brand confirmed their collaboration with Jennie through the Sonderwunsch program. For the unversed, the Sonderwunsch program is a bespoke initiative by the automobile brand which allows celebrity clients to custom design and create their own Porsche according to their tastes.

Porsche's new commercial with The BLACKPINK member showcases her with a model Porsche car contemplating what the design could be and she finally decides to customize it as per her taste. The commercial shows her using clouds as her inspiration as she doodles, and we see a glimpse of what the car looks like after her design input.

JENNIEXPORSCHE took over worldwide Twitter trends as the BLACKPINK rapper became the first K-pop idol to create custom designs for the luxury automobile brand.

JENNIEXPORSCHE pop-up event unveils new car specially designed by the BLACKPINK member

BLACKPINK’s main rapper attended Porsche’s pop-up event in Seoul where she unveiled the brand new Porsche, specifically designed by her via the Sonderwunsch event.

The “Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane” is designed by the BLACKPINK member, who truly showed off her incredible eye for design and her love for cars.

It featured a black Taycan 4S Cross Turismo where the car’s exterior and interior accents were modified and customized according to the Pink Venom singer's taste. She also customized the rim, showing her eye for detail yet again.

Not only that, her Jennie Ruby Jane logo, which she designed herself, is displayed on the outside in Maison blue with clouds on it, as BLINKs have noticed that the BLACKPINK rapper loves clouds.

Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Korea, heaped praises on the BLACKPINK member, praising her as an “icon for Generation Z” and a “young creative female leader” and that it was an honor for the brand to collaborate with the Pink Venom singer.

Naturally, BLINKs are excited about this collaboration and have taken to social media to express their views on it.

Amongst her legions of fans, Thai star Win Metawin, a self-confessed fan of BLACKPINK’s Jennie shared the story of her collab with Porsche on his personal Instagram.

Fans might be interested to know that the SOLO singer and her mother are long-time loyal customers of Porsche and fans feel it was pre-destined that she will endorse and custom-design for the brand one day.

Porsche is also one of the international brands to sponsor BLACKPINK’s forthcoming world tour BORN PINK. Not only that, Porsche and CHANEL, both brands endorsed by the SOLO singer, are voted as the number 1 and number 4 most valuable and luxurious premium brands in the world.

BLACKPINK will kickoff their ambitious BORN PINK world tour on October 15 starting with Seoul, South Korea, and travel across the globe until June next year with more dates to be added later.

