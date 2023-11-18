"Queen went for the throat": Dua Lipa grilling Tim Cook over cobalt mining leaves fans in awe 

In a candid episode of "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," singer Dua Lipa delves into a 45-minute interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, covering a spectrum of topics from Cook's personal journey to Apple's environmental initiatives. However, one moment in particular stood out when Dua Lipa broached a sensitive subject—the use of child labor in cobalt mining, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As the conversation unfolded, Dua Lipa expressed her concern about distressing articles she had come across during her research. Specifically, she raised the question of whether the cobalt used in her newly acquired iPhone 15 was sourced ethically, without the involvement of child labor.

Now, this particular part of the podcast is doing rounds on the internet and several social media users are hailing the singer for asking this question from Tim Cook. One of the social media users @DabiSpitRag reacted to the post of Pop Crave on X and said "Queen went for the throat."

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

Tim Cook replied to the question and stated Apple's commitment to responsible sourcing and emphasized the company's zero-tolerance policy towards any form of child labor. Cook assured Dua Lipa and the listeners that Apple is dedicated to ensuring that its supply chain is free from unethical practices, particularly when it comes to the mining of crucial minerals.

Social media users hailed Dua Lipa for her questions to Apple CEO Tim Cook

As internet users saw the video of the podcast where Dua asked Tim Cook about child labor, social media users were highly impressed with it and they reacted by saying that this was a very good question. Others reacted to this by saying that they were glad that she asked this question.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

It is also worth noting that Tim Cook also mentioned Apple's efforts to minimize its environmental footprint, achieve carbon neutrality, and promote sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

Other than this, Cook also shared details about his early life, growing up in a modest family and working odd jobs like delivering newspapers and flipping burgers to save money for college. After graduating from Auburn University, he spent 12 years at IBM before joining Apple in 1998. Reflecting on his time at Apple, Cook expressed that Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, was truly unique, stating that "if Steve were alive, he would still be the CEO."

In 2014, Tim Cook made a significant announcement by publicly acknowledging that he is gay. He discussed with Dua Lipa how this revelation helped Apple break barriers, noting that he was the only openly gay CEO on the Fortune 500 list. Cook emphasized that there are still challenges for LGBTQ individuals and women in breaking through corporate glass ceilings.

For those unaware, singer Dua's podcast covers more than usual celebrity interviews, where she talks about meaningful things, and her podcast revolves around conversations about the impact of technology on society and the ethical responsibilities of major corporations.