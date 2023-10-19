Burt Young: Wealth, early life, family and more explored as Rocky actor passes away

Actor Burt Young passed away on October 8, 2023, in Los Angeles after decades of work in the entertainment industry at 83. The actor, famed for playing Paulie in the Rocky franchise, has had a wide repertoire of work. His roles include mob boss, messy working person to street-smart detective.

Young's ability to portray layered complex characters won him more than 160 movie and television credits. At the time of his death, the actor had an estimated net worth of $2 million.

While the news of Burt’s death was disclosed on October 18, there is no official statement about the cause of death. The news of his demise was given by his daughter Anne to The New York Times. The talented actor, who was nominated for Academy Awards for his role in Rocky in the category of Best Supporting Actor, was also a painter and a published author, all contributing to his total worth.

Burt Young’s wealth comes from more than five decades of consistent work

Rocky star Burt Young remained part of the franchise (Image via IMDb and MGM)

Burt’s net worth is assessed to be around $2 million as of 2023. A large part of this wealth comes from his earnings in the Rocky franchise. As such, Burt Young had been part of all the six Rocky movies. The first movie, a blockbuster hit, amassed more than $225 million worldwide raising the value of the franchise.

The sequels kept doing equally well. A good performance at the box office translated to good earnings for the franchise. While Young’s compensation may have been a small percentage, the consistent work added to his earnings.

However, the Rocky franchise was not the only source of his financial success. Burt Young had started his acting career on the silver screen as early as 1970 with Carnival of Blood. Despite early struggles, the actor persevered till his breakthrough success with Rocky.

Rocky franchise turned Burt's career around (Image via IMDb)

With that, his acting career took a turn and he ended up doing a variety of roles in movies from various genres including the supernatural and the gangster world. Some popular titles are Amityville II: The Possession, Once Upon a Time in America and Back to School. He also ventured into the small screen with popular shows like Walker, Texas Ranger, Law & Order and The Sopranos.

Besides movies and television, Burt Young was also involved with theatre productions and his stage work also contributed to his income. Moreover, his paintings were exhibited in art galleries, he designed covers for many books and was a writer and playwright. His restaurant in New York, Bronx, may have also added to his wealth.

Burt Young struggled to get his career on track

The actor struggled in his initial years to build his career (Image via IMDb)

Burt Young, Gerald Tommaso DeLouise, born in New York City to parents Josephine and Michael DeLouise, belonged to a humble background. Having worked in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959, he built his physical conditions well enough to win 32 out of 34 boxing matches played during these two years.

He trained under Lee Strasberg in the Actors Studio where he learned to express “a library of emotions”, as per his mentor’s words. During his years of early struggle, Young juggled odd jobs while pursuing acting. His unusual looks and strong accent limited his scope. However, the determined artist persisted and made it to a long career spanning more than five decades and many platforms to showcase his talent.

Burt has more than five decades of work behind him (Image via IMDb and MGM)

Moreover, Burt Young did not limit himself to acting. He wrote, painted and designed. His published historical novel is titled Endings. While some of his paintings were used in the movie Rocky Balboa, he designed the cover for Gabriele Tinti’s book of poetry titled All Over and drew the illustrations for an art book titled A Man. Moreover, he wrote two screenplays and two stage plays.

Burt’s personal life was simple

Burt Young married Gloria in 1961 and lost her in 1974. Burt had a daughter, Anne, from his marriage. While not much is known about Gloria DeLouise, Burt did not remarry after her demise. He continued his friendship with Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.

Besides working on his various interests, Young owned a restaurant in New York. He died on October 8, leaving behind him his brother Robert, his daughter Anne and a grandson.