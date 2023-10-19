Who did Burt Young play in The Sopranos? Character explored as prominent actor dies aged 83

Burt Young died from unknown causes in Los Angeles on October 8, 2023. He was 83 years old at the time of his death and was mostly known for his performance as Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film franchise opposite Sylvester Stallone. He also portrayed Robert "Bobby" Baccalieri Sr. in The Sopranos, which aired on HBO.

Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to Young on Instagram by posting a black-and-white picture. He wrote:

"To my Dear Friend, Burt Young, you were an incredible man's and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP."

Burt's death was confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser. While speaking to The New York Times, Anne said:

"Both were mavericks and outlaws, with a deep respect for art. They understood each other because of the intensity and honesty Peckinpah demanded. He had no tolerance for lack of authenticity."

Fox News stated that Young had around 160 credits under his name and was a recipient of various accolades.

Burt Young was known for his performance in The Sopranos

Burt Young was praised for his appearances in numerous films and TV shows. However, his filmography also includes The Sopranos, where he portrayed Robert "Bobby" Baccalieri Sr. The character is a retired mobster from the DiMeo crime family, and his son is Bobby Baccalieri Jr.

Bobby Sr. was working for Junior Soprano in the beginning and was feared by everyone. He also worked as a barber and never wanted to let his son follow the same lifestyle. However, Bobby Jr. still entered the world of crime.

Bobby Sr. was addicted to smoking and later retired to Miami, Florida. He killed Salvatore "Mustang Sally" Intile for beating and trying to assassinate Bryan Spatafore. He also murdered Mustang Sally's friend Carlos after the latter witnessed Mustang's death.

He also killed a lot of other mobsters throughout the series. He did not directly commit a few murders, as per Tony, who was once speaking to Bobby Jr.

Burt Young's character appeared in only one episode in 2001. The Sopranos premiered on January 10, 1999, and continued for five more seasons until June 10, 2007.

Burt Young's successful career over the years

Burt Young portrayed minor roles in several TV shows. He was mostly famous for portraying Willy Solomon Johnny Checco in Baretta and Nick Chase in Roomies.

He also portrayed himself in TV shows like I'm With Her, Biography, and The Contenders. Burt was cast in many films during the 1970s. It included Across 110th Street, Harry and Walter Go to New York, and Twlight's Last Gleaming.

He played the role of Paulie Pennino in the sports drama film Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone. He continued playing the role until Rocky Balboa, which was released in 2006. He was working on a few more films before his death.

According to Variety, Burt also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years before pursuing a career in acting. He was also featured in some stage plays, and the Netflix series Russian Doll marked his last appearance in a TV show.

Burt is survived by his daughter, brother Robert, and a grandson.