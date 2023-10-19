Burt Young net worth: Fortune explored as Oscar nominated Rocky star dies aged 83

Burt Young passed away on October 8, 2023, at the age of 83. A cause of death has not been disclosed yet, but his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser revealed to The New York Times that he died in Los Angeles. His net worth was $2 million at the time of death.

According to People magazine, Young's manager, Lynda Bensky, stated that he was "an actor of tremendous emotional range" who could make anyone cry easily. Lynda further stated:

"But the real pathos I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That's where it came from."

Expand Tweet

Burt Young was mostly known for his performance as Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film franchise.

In a previous interview with The Sweet Science, Young had stated that he was cast in Rocky without an audition and was approached by Sylvester Stallone himself, who once spotted him at the MGM lot. He recalled the entire experience:

"I thought the script had the cleanest street prose I'd ever read. Stallone is not only a workaholic, he's a genius who is always looking three years ahead. He has a real eyeball for what's going on in the world."

Young's survivors include a daughter, his brother Robert, and a grandson.

Burt Young's successful acting career contributed significantly to his earnings

Burt Young was praised by critics and audiences for his flawless performances on screen. He was active in the entertainment industry since 1970, with his projects contributing to his net worth of $4 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Variety stated that Young served in the US Marine Corps at the age of 15 and was well-experienced in boxing. His first TV show as an actor was the soap opera, titled The Doctors.

Carnival of Blood was his first film as an actor and it was released in 1970. He portrayed important roles in many films during the 70s. This included Chinatown, The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight, The Killer Elite, and more. However, he got his biggest break when he started to portray Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film franchise.

He reprised his role in Rocky II and continued appearing until the sixth film, which was released in 2006. The character also became popular among the fans of the franchise.

Burt Young was then cast as Willy Solomon Johnny Checco in a few episodes of the detective series, Baretta, which aired on ABC. He was known for his appearances in several TV shows, but did not play any major roles. However, his performances in films made him a popular face among the public.

Burt Young appeared as Anthony Montelli in the second installment in the Amityville Horror film series, titled Amityville II: The Possession. The film collected around $12 million but the critical reviews were mostly mixed. The film featured James Olson playing the lead role.

His last TV show as an actor was the comedy-drama series, Russian Doll, which aired on Netflix. He also reportedly completed filming for a project, called The Final Code. However, the release date for the same remains unknown.