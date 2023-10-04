Rachel Zegler defends Taylor Swift after Barstool Host’s S*x Tape Joke

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance circulating the media for the better part of the past few weeks, there have been ample reactions to the rumor, including comments from media outlets and other sources.

In one of the more tasteless approaches, a Barstool Sports podcast host joked about needing to see a s*x tape featuring Swift and American football tight end Kelce to prove that they are indeed dating.

Though said in a joking manner, West Side Story star and Hollywood sensation Rachel Zegler hit back at this comment while addressing the viral clip of the Barstool Sports podcast host on her X handle (formerly Twitter).

Zegler stepped forward to defend Taylor Swift and made it clear that joking about this is not funny at all. She wrote:

"It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift, but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated."

Expand Tweet

"We’re sick and tired! It’s never been funny! Get a life!"- Rachel Zegler lashes out while defending Taylor Swift

Rachel Zegler continued her defence of the "Love Story", "All Too Well", and "Shake It Off" famed singer, and wrote:

"You will never see people speaking this way about a man,...That goes for a lot of different scenarios. We do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. And it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. Women can and do, too. It sucks."

Expand Tweet

She added:

"Leave Taylor Swift alone."

Expand Tweet

Many fans then tried to convince Rachel Zegler that this was an innocent joke, which further infuriated the Shazam! 2 star. She hit back at all those comments, saying:

"Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences...We’re sick and tired! It’s never been funny! Get a life!"

Expand Tweet

While sources claim that Swift and Kelce are "still getting to know each other" and that "[i]t's nothing too serious," the couple has yet to comment on their rumored romance.