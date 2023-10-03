New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson posted a photo on social media that has fans livid. Johnson posted a photo where he was posing with music superstar Taylor Swift during Sunday night's game at the MetLife Stadium. Johnson declared himself a "Swiftie" in the caption.

The photo was taken while Swift was in attendance to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on Johnson's New York Jets. While the game was close up till the fourth quarter, the Chiefs ultimately defeated the Jets.

Needless to say, New York Jets' fans weren't pleased with the team owner posing for a photo with the Chiefs' newest fan. Fans on social media were not only upset with the photo but also with the Jets' team owner's decision to post the photo after the loss.

On top of that, the New York Jets fans were upset on social media that Taylor Swift was getting more attention than the game.

How much did Woody Johnson buy the Jets for?

Woody Johnson purchased the New York Jets in January 2000. The organization was previously owned by Leon Hess, who purchased the team in 1963 for $250,000.

Johnson purchased the New York Jets for $635 million. In 2000, that was considered the third-highest sale for any professional sports team. It was also the highest sale for a New York-based professional sports team. As of the start of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets are currently worth $4.05 billion.

Exploring Woody Johnson's net worth: How much is the Jets owner worth in 2023?

Before he was the New York Jets' owner, his fame and fortune came through the family business. Which in this case is the Johnson & Johson empire.

The pharmaceutical and medical technology corporation was founded in 1886. His grandfather Robert Wood Johnson I founded the company. He worked there throughout college and then became the chairman and chief executive of The Johnson Company Inc. investment firm.

As the heir to the Johnson & Johnson company, Woody Johnson inherited a significant amount of wealth. As of October 1, 2023, the New York Jets team owner is worth an estimated $3.17 billion. The entire Johnson family is one of the richest in the world and is worth over $10 billion.