"Raising prices lowering quality": YouTube TV faces heat after airing The Little Mermaid ad during Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game 

The hype for Disney's upcoming musical fantasy The Little Mermaid is at an all-time high. It is a live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film of the same name, which in turn is loosely based on a fairy tale of the same title written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen in 1837. It looks like no platform is leaving any stone unturned in order to promote the film. This includes YouTube TV.

Last night in the NBA, Miami Heat went head-to-head with the Boston Celtics in a captivating match of basketball. The ending of this game was nothing short of spectacular as Miami emerged victorious.

Unfortunately, fans who were streaming the game on YouTube TV had a terrible experience as the steamer bombarded them with The Little Mermaid ads during crucial moments.

Beanie Seagull @DaBlackHoward YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics https://t.co/AFwskmyDFc

As a result, furious netizens took to social media to criticize the platform.

The Little Mermaid ad during riveting NBA game leaves fans frustrated

The promotion of The Little Mermaid is going all guns blazing. While tons of fans are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming Disney film, several were left annoyed and frustrated with the constant ads for the same during the NBA thriller between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The game ended 116-123, with Miami beating their longtime rivals, but fans who streamed the game on YouTube TV couldn't enjoy the match properly.

YouTube TV apparently kept showing the ad for The Little Mermaid during crucial moments of the game. The reason behind this was apparently a malfunction on the streamer's end.

Here is how netizens reacted to this malfunction on Twitter:

John @iam_johnw Every nba fan going to YouTube headquarters after getting the little mermaid ad on YouTube tv for 20 minutes Every nba fan going to YouTube headquarters after getting the little mermaid ad on YouTube tv for 20 minutes https://t.co/n3NxBtLaje

Mike Wanders @Mike_Wanders Celtics crunch time and YouTube tv has made me watch the little mermaid trailer 18 times in a row Celtics crunch time and YouTube tv has made me watch the little mermaid trailer 18 times in a row

Major Passons @Major_Passons I’ve watched the little mermaid trailer 50 times now, fix your app YouTube tv I’ve watched the little mermaid trailer 50 times now, fix your app YouTube tv

Ger @Stockgur YouTube TV when they played the little mermaid ad on TNT YouTube TV when they played the little mermaid ad on TNT https://t.co/qnby6jqzS8

Hawks Drink Swarm @hawksdrinkbusch YouTube TV is tweaking rn and making miss rewatch the live action little mermaid trailer instead of the heat Celtics game YouTube TV is tweaking rn and making miss rewatch the live action little mermaid trailer instead of the heat Celtics game

Denny Hoskins @catdaddy_5 Disney must’ve dropped a bag for YouTube TV to buffer so bad it showed the Little Mermaid commercial like 20 times in a row. Rest of Twitter feel free to fill me in on the rest of the Heat/Celtics game. Disney must’ve dropped a bag for YouTube TV to buffer so bad it showed the Little Mermaid commercial like 20 times in a row. Rest of Twitter feel free to fill me in on the rest of the Heat/Celtics game.

Lance Caporossi @LanceCaporossi Damn, I guess I won’t be able to finish this game my YouTube TV is stuck on the little mermaid commercial Damn, I guess I won’t be able to finish this game my YouTube TV is stuck on the little mermaid commercial https://t.co/TSUTWdh2By

Saucy @saucyhottakes Anybody else YouTube TV just break on the little mermaid commercial during the final minutes of the HEAT game. I’m distraught Anybody else YouTube TV just break on the little mermaid commercial during the final minutes of the HEAT game. I’m distraught

As seen in the above tweets, fans were very frustrated with what they had witnessed since the match turned out to be one of the best NBA games of the season. YouTube TV was mercilessly bombarded with complaints and many even wonder if they should just cancel their subscription after this horrendous glitch.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."

It continues:

"While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

The film's assembled cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

