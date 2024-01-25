"Real epitome of love": Fans react as fellow recruit shares BTS' Taehyung gifted his comrades from military with premium Korean Hanwoo packages

Kim Taehyung of BTS enlisted in the Special Mission Force of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces as per his mandatory conscription that started on December 11, 2023. To successfully carry out his duty under the designated unit, the BTS idol had to undergo rigorous basic training for five weeks at the Nonsan Training Center.

Amid all this, on January 25, 2024, a Twitter user, @TAETAE_PH, shared an update about the idol. According to the post, a fellow soldier shared on a Korean online forum about his time training alongside Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, in the Nonsan Training Center.

The soldier stated that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter had gifted all his comrades premium Korean Hanwoo packages, which they could share with their families after the post-graduation ceremony. Fans had an online meltdown over learning about the singer's kindness and thoughtfulness towards others and wrote on X:

So generous and thoughtful": Fans lavish praise on BTS' Kim Taehyung for taking care of his comrades in the military

On January 16, 2024, Taehyung graduated from his basic military training along with his bandmate and longtime friend Kim Namjoon. They were also two of the four soldiers who completed their training successfully and earned the distinction of 'Elite Soldiers' among the 800 graduated soldiers.

As per the South Korean military ritual, families and loved ones of the soldiers can attend the ceremony and spend time with their respective sons who have enlisted. Hence, Taehyung gifting Premium Korean Hanwoo sets or packages to all his comrades to share with their families on graduation day moved his fans.

As translated and posted by the Twitter user, @TAETAE_PH, the fellow soldier stated that the BTS idol had announced:

"Hyung (Taehyung) wants to do something for you so that you can have a nice meal with your parents later."

The Love Me Again singer-songwriter was undergoing his basic military training in the 10th platoon division at the Nonsan Training Center.

After his graduation on January 16, 2024, the singer was deployed to the Special Mission Force/Special Duty Team (SDT) unit on January 18, 2024, for an additional three-week training to join South Korea's one of the most lethal forces that tackle terrorism and anti-smuggle missions.

Even during his graduation ceremony, Taehyung's parents were present as they watched their son graduate as one of the Elite Soldiers. Hence, it goes on to show the singer's kindness and thoughtfulness in wanting his comrades to have happy times with their loved ones on that day.

For the unversed, premium Korean Hanwoo sets are the rarest cuts and expensive beef packages. Usually, South Koreans gift these sets to their special ones during Chuseok (Lunar New Year), since they are extremely expensive. Therefore, Taehyung spent a staggering amount of money so that all his comrades could have a memorable meal with their families, which was heart-touching.

As a result, fans poured their praises on Twitter and lauded the BTS sensation, who is also the face of Cartier—a brand that stands for elegance, kindness, and remarkability. Something already lies in Taehyung and is demonstrated by how he treats everyone around him.

The Love Me Again singer-songwriter will be discharged from his mandatory duty in June 2025, along with Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. Meanwhile, J-Hope is set to return from the military in October 2024 and Jin in June 2024.

