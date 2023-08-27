On Tuesday, August 22, former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were photographed at singer Drake's after-party at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, following his performance at the Crypto.com Arena. The two sisters, daughters of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, were photographed exiting the club.

Many media outlets, including Page Six, mentioned in their news reports that the Obama sisters were seen having fun after the final L.A. gig of Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All a Blur Tour."

The images were shared by Viral Materialz on X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and their fans and supporters went crazy. The post had already received 12.4 million views and over 5,500 likes. They couldn't help but gush over the Obama sisters. X user @m3rcylargo even said that they look like "Real life Bratz dollz."

Netizens couldn’t keep calm as Sasha and Malia Obama were seen at Drake’s party

The Obama sisters looked amazing (Image via Associated Press)

On August 21 and 22, Drake and 21 Savage brought their tour to downtown Los Angeles. As per sources like Page Six, Malia Obama, 25, and Sasha, 22, were spotted at the afterparty following Drake's concert.

At the party, Sasha, 22, wore a cropped black corset and cargo trousers. She complemented her look with black heels. She also accessorized with large silver hoops, colorful rings, and a glittering pendant necklace while wearing her braids in a high ponytail.

On the other hand, Malia Obama, her 25-year-old sister, echoed her sister's vibe by wearing a sheer blouse by Knwls with high-waisted flared trousers in a colorful print. She was also photographed wearing hefty black boots and a revealing lace-up shirt. Malia also wore her long hair in a half-up, half-down manner.

Also, in some of the photos, Malia Obama was seen raising her palm to her face and looking down to the ground, as if to protect her face from the cameras.

Furthermore, some other big names also attended Drake's afterparties following his Los Angeles gigs, including Saweetie, Anderson .Paak, and his father, Dennis Graham.

Once these photos became public, the internet went into a frenzy. Netizens went to social media platforms like X to express their opinion under the comment section of Viral Materialz’s post.

Malia and Sasha Obama are currently living in Los Angeles

Sasha and Malia Obama are former first daughters (Image via Instagram / @michelleobama)

Malia and Sasha attended the elite Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. Malia received her diploma in 2016. Both girls attended the exclusive University of Chicago Laboratory School before the family relocated to Washington in 2009.

Malia Obama, the oldest daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, was born on July 4, 1998. She is a Harvard University undergraduate student pursuing a career in television and filmmaking.

On the other hand, after graduating from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., in 2019, Sasha enrolled at the University of Michigan, where she began taking classes online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sasha and Malia have already left their parents' home and are now living together in Los Angeles.