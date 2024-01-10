"Really the biggest btxt crumb": Fans stunned as BTS Namjoon reveals writing TXT's ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ and a certain place sparking inspiration

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is widely acclaimed by stage persona RM, shared a few astounding information in the last two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The globally celebrated musician shared in a segment of the episodes how he composed the popular song 0X1=LOVESONG for the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT by sitting on the couch in his living room.

Fans were delirious to come across a breadcrumb of TXT and BTS interaction and rejoiced by expressing their delight on X:

The gorgeous eight-part South Korean mini-documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (착탄소년단 모뉴먼츠: 비욘드 더 스타), starring the seven members of the K-pop boy band from HYBE Labels, including RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has finally come to a close. In addition to Myung Seok-kang, the series features Bang Si-hyuk (Bang PD), the creator of Big Hit Music (now HYBE) and the chairwoman.

"Put that couch in the museum": BTS ARMY thrilled to learn about Namjoon's special place to derive inspiration while songwriting

In the final two episodes, several moments highlighted the plethora of struggles, thoughts, physical injuries, and psychological exhaustion of the members, and more. However, it also showcased the Indigo musician and songwriter giving a glimpse of the inside of his refrigerator had several bottles of beers, Sprite, and breezes, and talking about how he often writes songs sitting on the couch of his living room.

Namjoon said:

"A lot of people may think I'm oversharing. But this is where I work, get inspired, and read books. A lot of things happen here. Most of the lyrics I've written... For example, I wrote the lyrics to TXT's 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) while sitting here on this couch."

It should come as no surprise that Namjoon aka RM of BTS has mastered songwriting techniques to an exact discipline given his exceptional intelligence and prolonged experience. Previously, Namjoon talked about the process of penning the lyrics of TXT's song 0X1=LOVESONG on a previous live stream on July 15, 2021.

The musician explained to the audience how much research he had to do on the world of TXT and how he transformed the English instructions into the song's title. Namjoon stated that he listened to the song after Bang Si-hyuk asked for his assistance in creating it and found the instructions to be great.

Namjoon said during his live stream on July 15, 2021 (as translated by Koreaboo):

"For those who might be curious about the lyrics writing process, let me tell you this. There’s an ending vowel in the English guide. Say, ‘break this‘ has ‘i.‘ In many cases, this vowel has the best fit to the melody and rhythm. For those who write melodies, they tend to get drawn into what’s best."

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY and fans of TXT both rejoiced on hearing that the Indigo rapper and songwriter—who also has over 216 KOMCA song credits as a songwriter—had penned the ultra-popular song 0X1=LOVESONG in no time.

They rushed to Twitter, presently X, and shared their thoughts on the information as several fans thanked the BTS leader for giving them such an iconic piece. While others stated that the couch in his living room should be kept in a museum since that's the source of Namjoon's impeccable songwriting skills.

Each thirty-minute episode of the Park Jun-soo-directed series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star can only be found on Disney+ Hotstar. On January 10, 2024, episodes 7 and 8 were made available online.