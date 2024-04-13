Rebecca Ferguson claims co-stars have been calling her since she revealed being mistreated on set

While speaking to Reign podcast host Josh Smith in February, actress Rebecca Ferguson claimed she was berated on set for no good reason by a certain actor. On the back of that, during a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Ferguson revealed getting calls from co-stars, seemingly trying to alarm her for being too bold. Ferguson said:

"I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I've worked with, going, 'You understand what you've done. right?' And I was like, 'Oh my God. No, I didn't, I didn't think. I mean, it's not my responsibility to be honest, I don't really care. 'You're great', but my story's my story and if you're a good person, then don't worry about it."

In February, when Josh Smith had asked the Dune: Part Two actress Ferguson to pick a moment she was most proud of speaking up for herself, Rebecca said:

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co star."

She also added the particular actor was insecure and angry.

"It's the first time I've ever spoken up": Rebecca Ferguson

In the interview with Josh Smith, she mentioned feeling vulnerable and uncomfortable after getting screamed at and recalled walking off-set in tears. She also revealed the said actor would scream at her in front of the whole crew:

"You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?" She said.

Rebecca Ferguson also pointed out that there was "no safety net" for her since the actor was number one on the call sheet.

"This happens, but because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, 'You get off my set.' It's the first time "I've ever spoken up."

Ferguson recalled being scared, but she gathered the courage to call the actor out:

"I remember being so scared, and I looked at this person and I said, 'You can eff off. I'm going to work with a tennis ball, I never want to see you again.'"

To this, she said the producers responded by saying she cannot do this to the "number one" and they have to let the person be on set.

"I was not expecting that": Rebecca Ferguson on the industry's reaction to her story

While speaking to Jess Cagle, Rebecca Ferguson said she wasn't expecting the kind of response her story received from the industry, with people trying to guess who the actor was.

"I was not expecting that, by the way. Yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab. But what I realized - even at the age of, 21 - it doesn't matter."

She added that she thinks she's much more open but realizes where her boundaries are.

Rebecca Ferguson also said that the point of the original interview wasn't about finding the actor but that it was a very good question.

"But what I was excited about the question, it was a very good question by (Josh Smith), because the point was; Is there a point in your career where you were treated in way where you changed your decision on either - this is how I formulated it in myself - you want change, or you will not accept it, etcetera."

She also revealed working with the actor was a "clear moment".