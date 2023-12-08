What did Kelsey Grammer say about Donald Trump? Frasier reboot star’s interview reportedly cut short after Trump remarks

Kelsey Grammer, during a BBC interview on December 4, revealed that he still supports former president Donald Trump when Justin Webb, the journalist, asked him if he is still a fan of the former President.

Grammer made an appearance on the BBC program to talk about the revival of the popular sitcom Frasier from the 1990s, which Paramount+ released in October.

Frasier actor further responded by saying:

"I am, and I'll let that be the end of it."

However, he was cut short by the publicists to which Justin Webb later commented and said:

"I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it. The Paramount + PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we... They decided that we'd had plenty of time for our interview."

Webb also revealed that Kelsey Grammer seemed comfortable talking about his political opinions.

"But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election."

This is not the first time that the actor has expressed support for Trump.

What did Kelsey Grammer say about Trump supporter, Roseanne Barr?

In a different interview, the Frasier actor—who is currently appearing in the Paramount+ revival of the 90s sitcom—said that Roseanne Barr and Tim Allen, two prominent conservative comedy performers, encouraged him to participate in the revival.

Grammer's show, Frasier, was way ahead of its era when it aired in the 90s. The show voiced opinions of the LGBTQ community and was considered libertarian. So, Justin Webb's question came at a perfect time, when Grammer showcased himself to be a Trump supporter while being a part of a show whose audience sides with the left.

It is also important to note that in May 2018, Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet while responding to SGT Report's post on former U.S. president Barack Obama. Her tweet, which was later deleted, read:

"muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj"

The actress was the protagonist of ABC's hit sitcom, Roseanne, which was later canceled by ABC after her racist tweets. ABC Entertainment President, Channing Dungey, said in a statement:

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Roseanne later took to Twitter to inform netizens that she was not a racist and that her tweet was a "stupid joke." She also said that she was using Ambien and it was 2 in the morning which led to her tweeting something "unforgivable."

Kelsey Grammer during another interview in 2019 talked about the sacked show and said:

"I actually really liked Roseanne when it was back with Roseanne. I'm not so crazy about The Conners. I don't mean to be an a**hole about it, but it just seems like the fundamental piece is missing, however that all went."

When he was asked if ABC could have handled the situation differently, Grammer said that he had no idea and that people should be forgiven of their sins.