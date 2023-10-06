Rebel Moon director's cut to feature much more than just deleted scenes

Rebel Moon is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially for the fans of Zack Snyder, who originally wrote the movie as a part of the Star Wars universe.

The upcoming film, which is divided into two parts for its Netflix release, will debut with the first part on December 22, 2023. It will soon be followed up by another part, which will serve as the conclusion of the tale.

For all its cinematic grandeur, which was visible in the extended trailer released some time ago, Rebel Moon will also get another version in the form of the director's cut. As per Snyder, both parts of the movie will have a director's cut, and this will be no ordinary director's cut.

As per Deborah Snyder, who spoke to Total Film magazine for its latest issue, this pair of director's cuts will be much more than the cuts fans are used to. In fact, in these extra 45-60 minutes in each film, the director's cut will feature whole arcs and characters, who are not originally a part of the two films.

"You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes"- Deborah Snyder on Rebel Moon director's cut

In the brief glimpse of the interview set to appear in the Total Film magazine, Deborah Snyder clarified something crucial that sets Rebel Moon director's cut apart - planning.

For most films and directors, a director's cut is an afterthought or one that occurs while editing. However, for Zack and Deborah Snyder, this was a conscious choice.

They planned ahead to make a director's cut version, which could be released later and scripted the films in that way. This means that almost like bonus gaming content, the cuts will expand the universe and add more dynamic to the existing characters.

Deborah Snyder said to Total Film:

"The difference [this time] is that we've planned for it… it's not an afterthought...We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45 minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes."

This clearly explains why Rebel Moon may be very different from other films that have tried to do something similar. This will also be exciting for the fans, in case the original films fail to impress, something we already saw with Justice League and the Snyder Cut that came much later.

Rebel Moon follows Sofia Boutella's Kora, who is forced to step up when a peaceful colony is threatened by the sinister Imperium. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by Regent Balisarius. Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World's forces before they return to the planet."

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023.