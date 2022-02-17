Record Store Day 2022: Taylor Swift, David Bowie, and more exclusive releases

Record Store Day will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on April 23 this year in the UK. The event will be commemorated by selling hundreds of vinyl, CD, and cassette releases exclusively through independent record stores, with over 260 businesses from all corners of the UK and thousands across the world participating.

More than 400 limited-edition releases will be available on 7", 10", 12", CD, cassette, and picture disc. The releases will range from previously unheard-of remix compilations to remastered recordings, with many legendary titles being published on vinyl for the first time.

Record Store Day 2022 featured artists

This year’s list of artists features many known names, from PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift, Wallows, Childish Gambino, Bring Me The Horizon, Jessie Ware, Metronomy, mxmtoon, Nick Mono, Frightened Rabbit, Glass Animals, Gerard Way, Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, The Sea, and other featured artists. The full list of artists can be viewed here.

It was announced last month that Taylor Swift would be the ambassador for the 2022 edition of RSD. She will also be releasing “The Lakes” on a limited edition 7-inch vinyl. Lakes was featured on her 2020 release ‘Folklore' and will mark the first-ever physical release of the track.

Due to supply-chain concerns, a few releases will be delayed, and those will be scheduled for what you may consider a supplementary Record Store Day on June 18.

Record Store Day is an annual event that takes place in April to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store." It was founded in 2007 and has been held every year since.

Fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores from all over the world come together on this day. A limited number of records are made just for RSD, with a list of releases for each country provided only to participating stores.

RSD 2020 was originally slated for April 18. However, owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, it was pushed out to June 20. RSD 2021 was held over two days, June 12 and 17, with Fred Armisen serving as the ambassador. On November 26, 2021, RSD 2021 held a 'Black Friday' Fall edition.

Edited by Shaheen Banu