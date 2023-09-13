"Reminds of the first scene from Ghost Ship": Boat snapback rope accident Reddit video leaves users traumatized 

Reddit is often filled with disturbing content and the latest video to leave netizens shocked is of a boat’s rope experiencing a snapback. The incident left one sailor dead. Internet users have since taken to the internet to respond to the viral clip. One Reddit user commented:

Netizen reacts to the viral boat video (Image via Reddit)

Trigger Warning: The article contains descriptions of a violent death. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The snapback video in question was posted on the Crazy F**king Videos Reddit forum. Platform user u/milkmoneyk uploaded a video of the accident two years ago but it continues to garner traction online as per research done on Google trends. At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed 620 up votes on Reddit and was found on multiple other social media platforms.

In the 16-seconds long video one can see a sailor in an orange uniform standing near a mooring line’s coil. For those uninformed, these are used to secure boats or ships by fixing them to a dock or a buoy. Not more than 10-seconds into the video one can see the rope in question snap and get pulled back at a lightning speed.

The sailor in question falls to the group while a fellow employee rushes towards him and looks for help.

The video was titled- Finale Destination, Sailor Dies In Freaky Accident.

Explaining what occurred in the video, platform user Jimbo-Slice259 said that such an incident is called a “snapback.” They revealed that due to the heavy weight of such ropes they can be hard to manage. They also added that people are warned not to be near the mooring lines when they are under tension as it can lead to severe accidents. Describing the death, the Reddit user said that it is “a sad case of complacency or lack of education.”

Netizens react to the video mooring line snapback video

Internet users were immensely disturbed by what they saw. Many felt sorry for the man who tragically died. Some netizens also shared other instances of snapbacks which occurred on cranes, tow trucks and other boats. A few reactions to the video read:

Comment byu/milkmoneyk from discussion inCrazyFuckingVideos Expand Post

Comment byu/milkmoneyk from discussion inCrazyFuckingVideos Expand Post

Comment byu/milkmoneyk from discussion inCrazyFuckingVideos Expand Post

Comment byu/milkmoneyk from discussion inCrazyFuckingVideos Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the only boat snapback video which exists online. Several such accidents have been recorded and posted on Reddit and other video-sharing platforms.

The identity of the man who sadly died remained unknown at the time of writing this article. When the accident took place has also not been confirmed. However, one can see the year 2021 written in the video.

According to Marine Insight one must take the following measures prior to executing a mooring operation on any vessel- have extensive knowledge of the snapback zone and rope bights, monitor the weather, do not include additional members on deck, check all mooring equipment and also keep a watch on the mooring operation until it is over to avoid accidents.