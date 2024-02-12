"Reminds me of super tuna!!": BTS fans react as Fran Alvarez's award winning illustration named 'Fishing with Jin' goes viral

BTS’ Jin-inspired illustration by Filipino artist Fran Alvarez went viral on social media as fans drew comparisons between the popular song Super Tuna and the artwork. On February 22, 2023, Alvarez revealed that she had received the Green Island Award in the 2023 Nami Island International Illustration Concour for an illustration named Fishing with Jin.

The artwork went viral on the internet, and fans could not stop talking about it. Part of the illustration was inspired by the eldest member of BTS, Kim Seokjin, who is fond of fishing. The Astronaut singer often went fishing with his fellow member Suga.

Fran Alvarez described the elements and people that helped foster her creativity in illustrating the storyboard. She said,

“Inspiration comes from many different places and things and people and sometimes it is in the form of one Kim Seokjin sitting in a boat not knowing how to fish.”

Fans on social media platform X couldn't help but think about Jin's popular song Super Tuna, released in December 2021. Produced by Bumzu, the song talks about a variety of fish he enjoys having.

One X user, expressing admiration and drawing comparisons between the song and artwork, stated, “This painting reminds me of Super Tuna!! It gives such positive vibes and it's so beautiful.”

“His hobby inspire creative minds”: Fans laud BTS’ Jin for influencing Filipino Illustrator Fran Alvarez's award-winning artwork

Fans online rejoiced to hear about the illustration and took to social media to praise the artist as well as the BTS member. Many expressed their hearts as they miss Kim Seokjin since he has been serving in the military since December 2022.

According to Fran Alvarez's Instagram, she is a Filipino artist who specializes in the area of illustration and design. The artist opened up about the story behind her illustration, Fishing with Jin, on her social media post. She wrote,

“'Fishing with Jin' is a simple and quiet story about a boy who is very enamored by fish for various reasons. Along the way he meets a friend who shares his curiosity.”

She further added,

“This was an idea I had at the end of 2020 and last year I finally managed to convince myself to stop overthinking it and just submit the drawings. I am extra happy because it's my first time to submit something I wrote and drew myself.”

Here are some reactions.

Fans noticed intricate details in the illustration and began sharing their theories on the same. Many assumed that the friend Jin met during his fishing journey could represent producer Bumzu. This speculation stemmed from BTS's visit to Malta for the fourth season of their popular travel show Bon Voyage, where the Abyss singer is seen enjoying fishing.

Additionally, he wore a hat during the trip, and fans highlighted that a similar hat was illustrated in Fran Alvarez's drawing. Many fans also associated the color blue with the singer, as it is one of his favorite colors.

BTS' Jin is set to be discharged from mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th debut anniversary.

