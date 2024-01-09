"Remy, is that you?": Story of a mouse tidying up shed every night wins hearts online

A mouse has won hearts online after it was filmed tidying up a Welsh man’s shed every night. 75-year-old Rodney Holbrook of Builth Wells in Powys, Wales, has captured the unexpected yet delightful experience on camera for two months.

Rodney, who is an avid wildlife photographer now retired, shared he has a little box in his shed where he keeps nuts to feed the birds. One morning in early October, he found the box empty. When the nuts kept disappearing on several occasions, Rodney found other items he left strewn around his workbench being put in the box.

He decided to set up a night vision camera to discover how his bench was being mysteriously cleaned. As the real-life Ratatouille-style scene unfolded on camera, Rodney named the rodent Welsh Tidy Mouse.

The retired photographer thinks the rodent might not be staying at the shed permanently, but it’s there tidying up the place every night. Once or twice, two other companions of the rodent were also captured on camera. The Tidy Mouse was filmed picking up nuts, bolts, clothes, pegs, and corks.

Netizens were amused after watching the video of the rodent doing its nightly routine. As the news was shared on Reddit by @u/Tartan_Samurai, several users were reminded of Remy from the 2007 animated film Ratatouille, where a rodent became a secret chef at a restaurant.

Rodent that has been filmed tidying up Welsh man's shed every night wins hearts online. (Image via Reddit/@u/Tartan_Samurai)

Welsh Tidy Mouse fills everyone's hearts with warmth and delight

Rodney Holbrook's experience with the tidy-up rodent has captured the internet's attention as it is not every day one encounters orderly mice. Several users compared it to Remy. Some suggested Rodney should set up a bigger box for the rodent to live there more comfortably.

Rodney Holbrook said the mouse can effortlessly carry about everything to the box

Referring to the rodent’s habit of putting everything back in the box in his shed, Rodney Holbrook said:

“It is incredible really that they put them all back in the box, I think it’s possible that they enjoy it.”

He believes the rodent is using the objects in the box to hide the nuts. The photographer said he does not bother cleaning up his desk anymore and leaves things out of the box only to find them back in their place by the morning. Rodney continued:

“It’s been a bit of an experiment really. I’ve added different things to the desk to see if they can lift it.”

He concluded the mouse has had no problem so far carrying any of the objects back to the box. Rodney further added that he would leave the mouse to its routine and wouldn't bother it.