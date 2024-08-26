“Respect for taking a stand” — Internet divided over Kerry Kennedy’s reaction to brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Trump endorsement

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, recently said that her brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s support for Donald Trump has left her speechless. This happened on August 25, Sunday, when human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, joined MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki.

During the conversation, she expressed her shock at her brother's announcement where he said he was suspending his candidacy to support former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy delivered a harsh critique of her brother, saying that RFK Jr. had "set fire" to their father's memory by withdrawing from the presidential race and supporting Trump.

Doing the same, she said,

“If my father were alive today, he would detest almost everything Donald Trump represents.”

Now, once the video was uploaded on X, it garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Some spoke in favor of Kerry whereas others criticized her for the comments.

“Family disagreements can be tough, but Kerry Kennedy’s words reflect her commitment to her principles. Respect for taking a stand”, wrote an X user.

Many netizens said similar things.

“Never heard of her before. That's how effective her message is”, one netizen said.

“Kerry Kennedy’s words say it all. Family and legacy matter, and RFK Jr.’s embrace of Trump is a betrayal of everything their father stood for. We stand with Kerry in defending that legacy. #KennedyLegacy #StandForTruth”, another one said.

“Everyone should read Tammy Bruce’s open letter. It really makes you think as she clearly points out that this family has stood by some outrageously horrible behavior, yet when one of theirs, by his own conscience, acts independently to try and better the country, they throw him completely under the bus”, another netizen pointed out.

On the other hand, many X users have commented against her and slammed her for what she said.

“Your father and uncle were killed for standing up to the establishment that you now love. They would be ashamed”, commented another one.

“What kind of sick person attacks family like that over political disagreements? Attacks like this make RFK look better, not worse”, wrote another one.

“@Acyn Kerry Kennedy should be ashamed of herself for putting the Party above the family and for her blind loyalty to the Party!” said another user.

“Ted Kennedy killed a woman. Drowned her. She was fine with that tho”, another netizen said.

Kerry Kennedy called out her brother for supporting Trump

Kerry criticised Trump as well (Image via Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Expressing her extreme displeasure for Trump, Kerry Kennedy said that her father would have hated everything he represents,

“Lying… selfishness… rage.. cynicism… hatred… racism, fascist sympathies… deliberate misinformation about vaccines… criminal felony convictions… his contempt for the poor and suffering for ethics… which is the cause that so moved and motivated my father.”

She further added,

“I am outraged and disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr and his flagrant efforts to desecrate, trample and set fire to my father’s memory.”

She then said,

“Bobby knows my view and my feelings very, very well… It's heartbreaking, because this is a time when there's so much at stake in this election. This is why almost every single person in my family is fighting so hard to re-elect Kamala Harris and Coach Waltz, because they've been champions of the values of my family.”

This happened after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday, August 23, that he was suspending his presidential candidacy and backing Donald Trump. During the news conference, Kennedy Jr. also expressed his doubt about winning the election, admitting that his choice had been tough.

This isn’t the first time a Kennedy sibling said something like this. In a joint statement released on Friday, five of RFK Jr.'s siblings denounced their brother and supported Kamala Harris for the presidency.

According to the Independent, the declaration, which was signed by Courtney, Kerry, Chris, and Rory Kennedy as well as Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, stated,

“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.”

Following this, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not yet commented on the entire matter.

