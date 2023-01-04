"Return more mature than ever": E'LAST's Seungyeop announces military enlistment in letter to fans

Seungyeop, of K-pop boy band E'LAST, has announced his military enlistment in a heartfelt letter to his fans.

The 25-year-old apologized to ELRING (E’LAST’s official fan club) for the sudden announcement, saying that he will be serving the mandatory conscription for the stipulated period of a year and six months.

In a handwritten letter posted to the group's social media page on January 3, 2023, Seungyeop said that he was grateful for all the love and support he has received since his debut on June 9, 2020, adding that it greatly comforted and helped him grow. Promising to return "more mature than ever," he continued:

"Thinking that I will be away from ELRING for one year and six months, which could feel long or short, makes me feel sad, but please look forward to Seungyeop who will return more mature than ever!"

On January 3, 2023, E Entertainment, E'LAST 's agency, confirmed the news of Seungyeop's military enlistment. They informed fans that the idol will begin training at the 28th Army Recruit Training Center by the end of this month.

Seungyeop apologizes and thanks fans for their love and suport in the handwritten letter

The E'LAST vocalist began his letter by apologizing to fans for suddenly announcing his enlistment, explaining:

"At this point in 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit begins, I was called by the country and will enlist in the military on January 31. I feel so sorry to ELRING because it is such a sudden announcement."

The idol went on to thank ELRINGS for showering him with love and supporting him ever since his debut in 2020 and said that their warmth helped him experience many good things, for which he is grateful. He continued, saying:

"I debuted on June 9, 2020 and received a lot of support and love from ELRING. Thanks to ELRING, I was able to become who I am today and become more mature. ELRING's love always comforted me and allowed me to have a lot of experiences and memories I'm really grateful for."

"Why so soon": Fans taken aback by Seungyeop's sudden military enlistment

Since most K-pop idols and their agencies try to delay their enlistment for as long as possible, fans were shocked when news of Seungyeop's enlistment was announced.

Many felt that it was too early for the 25-year-old singer to enlist as he was not the oldest member of the group and still had a long time until he turned 30, which is the maximum age before which South Korean men have to enlist for their military service.

However, taking a hint from his letter, some ELRINGS explained that he was most likely called to serve and, therefore, didn't have a choice but to enlist.

For the unversed, all Korean men between the ages of 18 and 30, including celebrities and K-pop stars, are required by law to serve in the military. While in most cases they are free to enlist as per their will, in certain cases some men receive a letter asking them to begin their military service.

ELRINGS, who were expecting a comeback from the group, were heartbroken and said that it was too soon for the group that debuted in 2020 to split up. However, fans also wished the artist good luck and good health for his enlistment and assured him that they will look forward to his return.

Meanwhile, E'LAST's label announced that the group will carry out their activities and promotions as a seven-member group with the remaining members Choi In, Rano, Baekgyeul, Romin, Won Hyuk, Wonjun, and Yejun.

