RHOBH Kyle Richards confesses relationship with Mauricio Umansky is on the verge of breakdown

The ongoing season 13 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) has already seen incessant drama playing out. The show has only a handful of episodes remaining for the season with episode 9 set to be aired on December 20.

The season's major plot point concerned the rumored split between Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards. The two were in a long-term marriage but ended up separating at the start of the year. Richards has maintained that they are still close friends and have every intention of showing compassion through their breakup, especially for the sake of their children.

The recent midseason trailer saw Richards potentially talk about dating a woman, although it was not clear whether she was referring to herself. The trailer also saw her accept for the first time that she did not believe her relationship with Mauricio Umansky was going to survive.

Kyle Richards questions relationship with Mauricio Umansky in RHOBH midseason trailer

At first, the midseason trailer seemed to suggest that Richards was mentioning Morgan Wade while speaking with her other cast members. She wanted to know whether any of her friends would consider dating a woman. The scene quickly turned to a smiling Wade who appeared to know exactly who Kyle was referring to.

Regardless, while the conversation was hardly the confirmation of anything, the upcoming episodes should give more clarity to fans. However, this was not the only conversation related to her current relationship status that Kyle Richards engaged in.

In a conversation with her husband Mauricio Umansky, she was seen claiming that she simply wanted to feel happy and fulfilled. Richards turned to the camera again, this time to voice her dounts about her relationship with Umansky:

“I don’t know if Mo and I are going to make it.”

Of course, despite the separation, the two have maintained a friendly bond and Richards previously claimed neither of them had engaged in any ‘wrongdoing.’ Hence, their 27-year marriage appears to be heading to the rocks and the reasons are currently unclear.

Regardless, the couple seems determined to still fight for their bond, especially for the sake of their family which includes the three daughters that they have raised. However, amid rumors that connected Richards to Morgan Wade, Wade was also spotted offering her opinion.

She claimed that she was lucky to have someone like Kyle in her life and planned to continue getting closer to the OG RHOBH star. Wade also went on to claim jokingly that she was bound to give attention to Richards as she had ‘stalked her’ on the internet before joining the show.

The two RHOBH cast members have been seen to have grown especially close and intimate in recent episodes which has led to rumors about them being together. Of course, as things stand, further updates can be expected on the matter in the coming time.

RHOBH Season 13 episodes are aired every Wednesday on Bravo, at 8 PM ET.