Riverdale Elementary school accident: Community mourns as two children fatally struck by car while walking to school

Two children were fatally struck by a car near Riverdale Elementary School on Monday, November 20, 2023. According to authorities, the children were walking to school when the incident took place. Officials rushed the kids to the hospital, but they were soon pronounced dead.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks stated that the entire community is mourning the tragic losses. Authorities confirmed that the driver stayed at the scene of the accident even after the incident. Individuals also stated that they witnessed some rash driving in the area.

A fatal crash took place on Monday near Riverdale Elementary School in Maryland, killing two children

The two children were reportedly struck by a van while they were on their way to school on Monday. As per a report by CBS News, one of the children was 5 years old, while the other was 10. A man was also reportedly hit in the crash, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

While the kids were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical care, they succumbed to their injuries. The crash took place at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Taylor Road, at about 8 am local time. Police are yet to reveal the identities of the children and the van driver.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a statement saying:

"The unimaginable loss of two innocent children struck and killed by a van while walking to school, has left our community in mourning."

The statement further read:

"Our hearts ache for these families who are now facing a permanent void during what should be a time of togetherness and Thanksgiving."

Authorities haven't revealed a lot of details about the crash as of this writing. A member of the Riverdale Park Council, Karen Mejia, whose child also happens to be a student at Riverdale Elementary School, said that she didn't notice a crossing guard at the intersection on the day of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation and Riverdale Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa Moore addressed the students and their parents in a note and said:

"A fatal pedestrian accident took place in front of the school during morning arrival. The accident is currently under investigation and we do not have any further information to share at this time."

Authorities are investigating the crash and are yet to reveal additional details

Several students from the Maryland school claimed that the victims included a girl and a boy. Police, however, have not confirmed the same as of this writing.

A fourth grader told FOX 5:

"A lady got out the van. It was a black van. And then next I saw a whole bunch of teachers running."

All activities, including an award ceremony, at Riverdale Elementary School that were scheduled for Monday were canceled. Superintendent Millard House II described the deaths to be an "unimaginable loss" to the community and added:

"As we approach the holiday dedicated to expressing gratitude and cherishing our loved ones, the stark reminder of life’s fragility weighs heavily on us."

The case is an ongoing investigation and more information about the same is currently awaited.