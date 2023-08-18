“Rizzing up 21 savage already”: Drake’s son Adonis sings Rich Flex in viral video, warms netizens’ hearts

Drake's son Adonis is trending on social media after the Canadian rapper posted a story of his son singing a verse from his and 21 Savage's hit song Rich Flex from the duo's collaborative album, Her Loss. Drake posted multiple videos of his son rapping on his Instagram stories on August 18. Adonis was in attendance at his father's show in Inglewood last Saturday, August 12.

Upon coming across the video of Adonis, X users went wild as they mentioned how cute he was rapping his father's verse. Moreover, they also mentioned that the kid has grown a lot. Since he was also rapping Drake's opening bar from the song that was memed upon release, there was no shortage of memes from netizens. One X user, @krypt0kenny, said that they couldn't believe Adonis was "rizzing up 21 savafe already."

The Rich Flex memes were back (Image via Twitter)

In the first story posted by the Canadian rapper, Adonis Graham enthusiastically repeated:

"21 can you do something for me."

In the second story, he could be seen jumping up and down the couch while rapping the same lines. Drake mentioned in the second story:

"Comes to one Drake concert..."

While rapping, the five-year-old was also holding up a piece of paper. Upon close inspection, it looked like words of encouragement for his father before a concert. The paper also contained a drawing of presumably his father rapping in a concert.

Expand Tweet

The five-year-old attended his first Drake concert last Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The rapper went viral for mentioning to the crowd that he had to keep things PG since his son was in attendance.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about t*tties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on."

Bra-throwing is a popular occurrence at Drake concerts, with the rapper even encouraging the antic at times.

Expand Tweet

Adonis's rapping to his father's song takes the internet by storm

The videos of Adonis rapping went viral on X and were re-posted by multiple popular sources. Daily Loud wrote "Drake’s son Adonis can’t stop saying '21, can you do something for me' 😂." The August 18 tweet has since amassed over 2 million views at the time of this writing.

Expand Tweet

In the comments section users had a lot to say about the videos. People mentioned that it was cute to see the boy rap his father's verse. A few people even talked about how quickly time goes by since they were surprised at seeing the Canadian rapper's son grow up so fast.

However, most of the replies were memes and jokes about the one line that the five-year-old was repeating. Drake's opening lines in Rich Flex was infamous among internet users for being a bit too "zesty." The line which brought with it a plethora of Drake memes months ago on its release, continued to do so this time as well.

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Netizens went wild over the 5-year-old's rapping (Image via Twitter)

Drake had Adonis, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, with French artist and former adult film superstar Sophie Brussaux. He was born on October 11, 2017, and is bilingual.