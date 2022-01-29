Who is Sophie Brussaux? All about Drake's baby mama as rapper shares wholesome video with son Adonis

God’s Plan singer Drake posted a video of his four-year-old son Adonis Graham on his Instagram profile today, leaving followers with baby fever. The two were involved in an intense discussion about their height difference in the future. Adonis was seen showcasing his ability to speak French as well.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper asked his son whether he was going to become bigger than him when he grows up. Adonis confidently replied “yeah.” Adonis Graham went on to teach him how to speak French as Drake did his best to pronounce the French words in the correct manner.

After the toddler finished speaking in French, the One Dance rapper asked him what he said. Adonis replied:

“When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn back into space.”

The Knife Talk singer ended the video by asking his son if he really said the aforementioned statement in French or if he was making it up. The father-son duo then shared a hearty laugh at the end of the video.

Who does Drake share his son Adonis with?

Drake co-parents his son Adonis with artist-model Sophie Brussaux. The two were first spotted together in January 2017. She went on to give birth to their son Adonis in October 2017. However, the two did not share a lengthy relationship.

TMZ reported that the Grammy winner wanted Sophia to abort the baby, however, but she refused to do so.

Brussaux was born in Bordeaux, France, so it's not surprising that her son is fluent in French. She used to model and has also appeared in several adult videos under the name Rosee Divine.

She later began pursuing a career in painting, blending pop art with classic styles including surrealism and symbolism. On her About page, Sophia Brussaux describes her art by saying:

“(It) fuses cultural iconography, biblical & sci-fi fixtures with ideas that span the daring emancipation of female s*xuality, AI in dystopian possible futures, and lapsed spirituality.”

Sophee Brussaux has since met Pope Francis and delivered a custom portrait to the Vatican, and is also the founder and artistic director of a non-profit, Arts Help.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee