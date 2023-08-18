“They were listening to Carti": Video of Southwest Airlines' jet engine catching fire sparks wild reactions online

A video of a Southwest Airlines flight catching fire right after takeoff has created quite a buzz on social media. The flight took off from Houston for Cancún; however, it's engine caught fire and had to make an emergency landing. A few passengers caught the incident on camera, and the video soon went viral online.

The incident took place on August 15, 2023. Luckily, there were no injuries to any passengers or crew of the flight. One of the passengers also spoke up on the matter and claimed that the Boeing 737 started bursting into flames, and the smell of fuel took over the entire flight.

“We felt like a little air pocket going up, and then I heard the boom. And then you start smelling the fuel and everything going on,” the passenger said.

As the video went viral on social media, it became the talk of the town, and many commented on the videos and photos floating on multiple platforms.

Netizens react to the video of a Southwest Airlines jet engine catching fire (Image via Twitter)

As the flight landed back to the ground safely, the passengers were flown to the Mexican city in a different aircraft. However, they had to wait a couple of hours at the airport before boarding their next flight.

"This is my biggest fear": Netizens have wild reactions after video of Southwest Airlines’ engine blasting in flames goes viral

A heart-stopping video of a Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to Mexico shows how the engine was in flames moments after takeoff. The video became the center of attention for many on social media. Here is how social media users reacted to the video and pictures of the incident shared by @DailyLoud on X:

Netizens react to the video of a Southwest Airlines jet engine catching fire (Image via Twitter)

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board claimed that they are investigating why the fire started. Southwest Airlines also addressed the matter and stated that a particular “mechanical issue” caused the fire.