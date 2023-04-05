"Robbed": That's My Jam fans call the show rigged as Keke Palmer and Saweetie lose the final challenge

That's My Jam season 2 episode 5 aired on NBC this Tuesday, April 4 at 10 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode featured an intense musical battle between the two teams as they performed in different challenges and tried to win the boombox trophy by securing the most number of points. The teams were:

Actress Keke Palmer and singer Saweetie

Actor Joel McHale and Rapper will.i.am

Keke and Saweetie were at the top throughout the game despite the many challenges, including Turn the Beat Around, Get Outta My Face, and Perfect Mashup.

In the last battle, the singers were supposed to sing one line each of Kool & the Gang's Celebration. The winner receives 200,000 points to win the battle, which is more than any other challenge, while the loser gets sprayed with water.

In the previous round, Joel McHale and Will.i.am had been sprayed multiple times with water, but they were able to recite all the lines in the perfect manner in the last challenge. Keke and Saweetie failed to recite one of the last lines, and were thus sprayed with water and lost the battle even with 166,000 points.

Joel and Will.i.am, whose score was 16,000 before the final battle, suddenly gained 200,000 points and won the show. That's My Jam fans were very upset with the game's format and felt bad for the runners-up, who lost despite winning each and every challenge.

That's My Jam fans impressed with Keke and Saweetie's performance

After the final performance, host Jimmy Fallon was seen hugging Keke, who said that the whole system is rigged. Fallon stopped her from talking at the time, but added that they would talk during the credit roll.

That's My Jam fans liked Keke and Saweetie's singing performances in different challenges. They agreed with Keke and said that the game's format was indeed rigged.

Rihoncé @HeauxWhyIsUHere #ThatsMyJam ’s point system is worse than Family Feud. The last game is the only one that matters. #ThatsMyJam’s point system is worse than Family Feud. The last game is the only one that matters.

Sonya @Sohnzie Will and Joel don't look like the winners. They got much wetter #ThatsMyJam Will and Joel don't look like the winners. They got much wetter #ThatsMyJam

🍀💎Raquel💎🍀 @DulceFloCruz99 #ThatsMyJam Now I’m starting to feel bad for Saweetie and Keke, they did so great, and got disappointed they didn’t win the golden boomboxes… to me, everyone’s a winner in this game! Now I’m starting to feel bad for Saweetie and Keke, they did so great, and got disappointed they didn’t win the golden boomboxes… to me, everyone’s a winner in this game! 🏆 📻 #ThatsMyJam

About Keke Palmer and Saweetie

Keke Palmer

29-year-old Keke Palmer is a popular actress and television personality. She played five characters in her popular Facebook series, Turnt Up with the Taylors. Palmer has also acted in films like The Wool cap and Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

Besides an Emmy award, Palmer also has 5 NAACP Image Awards to her credit.

Saweetie

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is an American rapper and singer. She made her debut in the industry with her 2017 song Icy Girl and released her debut playlist, High Maintenance, in 2018. Saweetie is an alumnus of the University of Southern California and was nominated for two Grammys in 2021.

She has won the MTV Video Music Award, BET Hip Hop Award, and the NAACP Image Award.

That's My Jam airs on NBC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website.

