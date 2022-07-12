Robert Crimo parents: New reports reveal Highland Park shooter’s mom once left him in a hot car and assaulted his dad

The authorities have released numerous reports about Robert Crimo and his family. The 21-year-old shooter was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the July 4th Highland Park shooting a few days ago.

The reports talk about Crimo's childhood and his family's bouts with the authorities over the years. Details include multiple incidents of domestic and one of child endangerment.

According to the reports, Crimo's mother, Denise Pesina, once pleaded guilty to leaving him in a hot car for 27 minutes with the windows rolled up — in a toy store parking lot when he was just two years old. Temperatures reportedly reached about 79 degrees on the day of the incident.

Facts Over Your Feelings @factsOYfeelings Most of these mass shooters come from broken homes. That is the common factor you find amongst almost every single person that commits inhumane acts. Robert Crimo’s mother, Denise Pesina, had been arrested on numerous occasions, from a DWI in 2012 to a domestic battery in 2015. Most of these mass shooters come from broken homes. That is the common factor you find amongst almost every single person that commits inhumane acts. Robert Crimo’s mother, Denise Pesina, had been arrested on numerous occasions, from a DWI in 2012 to a domestic battery in 2015.

In another incident in August 2010, police were called by the father of Robert Crimo III, Robert Crimo Jr., who complained that Denise hit him on the head with a shoe. Allegedly, Denise's feeling of being insulted and belittled was the reason for the attack.

A couple of months later, in October 2010, police were summoned again. This time, Crimo Jr. was hit with a screwdriver. Denise also alleged name-calling her was the reason behind this attack.

However, the statement regarding the screwdriver was dropped by police after Crimo Jr. backtracked. Both also accused each other of drunk driving and called the police on different occasions.

In total, the police were summoned by the couple at least nine times, but neither of them was ever arrested or charged.

Robert Crimo's father sponsored his FOID license

Robert Crimo Jr. and Denise Pesina, the parents of Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old convicted for the Highland Park shooting, have been under public scrutiny since the events unfolded.

AmericanAnswers.org & Facebook Jim/James mE.R.oney @jamesmeroney2 Robert Crimo's father Bob Sr, 58, is a local deli owner who once ran for mayor. His mother, Denise Pesina, 48, appears to have become a Mormon and is into alternative therapies. The suspect has two siblings, including a 27-year-old sister, Lynette Pesina. meaww.com Robert Crimo's father Bob Sr, 58, is a local deli owner who once ran for mayor. His mother, Denise Pesina, 48, appears to have become a Mormon and is into alternative therapies. The suspect has two siblings, including a 27-year-old sister, Lynette Pesina. meaww.com

As per the official reports, Crimo got his hands on weapons by using his FOID (Firearm owner identification card) license. His father sponsored the FOID card application.

Crimo Jr. insisted he had zero involvement in the massacre and sponsored the application because he thought his son would use the weapon in shooting ranges.

Crimo Jr. said:

“He bought everything on his own, and they’re registered to him.”

He continued,

“You know, he drove there, he ordered them, he picked them up, they did his background check on each one.”

As per the reports released by the authorities, months before he went through these background checks to obtain his firearm owner identification card, police were called after a family member claimed he threatened to "kill everyone" in the house.

A total of 16 knives were removed from the home, along with a samurai blade and a dagger, and Crimo was asked if he planned to hurt himself or others, to which he said no.

Reportedly, Highland Park Police alerted Illinois State Police, saying they believed Crimo III was a "clear and present danger." However, Illinois Police ultimately dismissed the alert for lack of evidence.

