Robert Crimo update: Reports reveal Highland Park shooter threatened to 'kill everyone' and admitted to drug use in 2019

As investigations continue into the July 4 Highland Park parade massacre, Highland Park police reports have revealed that the primary suspect, alleged gunman and aspiring rapper Robert Crimo, has a history of drug abuse and issuing threats of violence.

According to the New York Post, a police report revealed that authorities had flagged Crimo as a "clear and present threat" as early as 2019. The report came only a few months before Crimo legally purchased four firearms, one of which was the assault rifle he allegedly used to kill seven people and injure over 40 others at the July 4 Independence Day parade.

Nerzog @Nerzog999 NPR had a story about the online radicalization of Robert Crimo, but they never mentioned the fact that he had attended a Trump Hate Rally. In fact, they said there was "no apparent political motivation" for his actions.



Do better, NPR. NPR had a story about the online radicalization of Robert Crimo, but they never mentioned the fact that he had attended a Trump Hate Rally. In fact, they said there was "no apparent political motivation" for his actions.Do better, NPR.

After inspecting the house and speaking to Crimo and his family, authorities labeled him a danger to himself and others. They also noted his mental health issues and self-destructive tendencies.

According to CNN, Crimo allegedly planned the attack for weeks. He is currently under police custody, awaiting trial. He has been charged with seven counts of murder.

What did the report say about Robert Crimo?

Per the police report, on September 5, 2020, a relative of Crimo called authorities, alleging that he was making threats.

𝔈𝔩𝔬𝔥𝔦𝔪 🜍 🜏 ☿🏴‍☠️ @EsotericElohim Jaylan Walker is shot at 90+ times for firing ONE SHOT out of his car window & his body laden w/ 60+ bullets. While Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III kills 6 people & injures 24 more at a 4th of July parade & he's arrested peacefully. TELL ME AGAIN THERE'S NO RACISM IN AMERICA!

The report said:

"Robert stated that he was going to kill everyone. (his relative) was afraid to go home due to the nature of the threat."

It added:

"(Robert Crimo) admitted to being depressed... and having a history of drug use."

However, while Crimo allegedly confessed to his drug use, he told officers he did not have any violent tendencies.

“(Robert Crimo was) asked if he felt like harming himself or others. (This ended with) Robert answering No.”

While the drugs used by Crimo were never specified or recovered, authorities seized his knife collection.

THE SAD TRUTH @SmnWeekly JUST IN:



Illinois State Police announced today that there will be a criminal investigation into the culpability of the father of Highland Park mass murderer Robert Crimo.

The report said:

“Robert Crimo [Jr.] then agreed to hand over the collection of 16 knives that were being stored in a tin can lunch box, along with a 12-inch dagger and a 24-inch Samurai-type blade in Robert E. Crimo III’s bedroom closet."

The report also revealed that authorities had seized a collection of knives from Crimo. The drugs allegedly used by Crimo were never specified within the report.

The report also noted that anyone with issues Crimo may have been facing should not have access to a firearm.

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn Brace for the anti-trans hate because Robert Crimo wore women's clothes during his shooting:



- He is NOT transgender.

- He was arrested in men's clothes.

- He attended Trump rallies and was active in fascist communities.

- He's likely trolling while engaging in mass murder.

"(Crimo is a person who), if granted access to a firearm or firearm ammunition, (could) pose an actual, imminent threat of substantial bodily harm to themselves or another person."

Despite this, Crimo was still able to purchase assault rifles legally. Netizens have blamed a range of sources, from America's lax gun laws to the role of Robert Crimo's father in sponsoring his gun license.

