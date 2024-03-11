Robert Downey Jr. thanks his "terrible childhood" in funny speech after winning his first ever Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. recently won his first-ever Oscar. The actor known for his role in Marvel's Iron Man starred in Oppenheimer last year in a supporting role as Lewis Strauss. Over the years, the 58-year-old actor has been nominated for several awards. However, he was yet to win an Academy Award.

Downey Jr. won the award in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role, making it his first-ever Oscar win. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife and his "terrible childhood."

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy in that order. I'd like to thank my, veterinarian, I meant wife, Susan Downey over there," he said.

Robert Downey Jr. thanks wife for loving him "back to life" in first-ever Oscar speech

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony marked the first time Robert Downey Jr. took home an Oscar. The actor, who already had three Oscar nominations under his belt, won an award in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Lewiss Straus in Oppenheimer, which also took home the Best Picture award.

During his speech, The Avengers actor humorously referred to his troubled past and issues with substance abuse by thanking his "terrible childhood" for the same. However, he also thanked his wife, Susan, for bringing him back to life.

"You found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That's why I'm here. Thank you."

Robert opened up about his award-winning role and noted that he needed the job more than it needed him. Downey Jr. added that director Christopher Nolan knew about it and made sure that he was surrounded by one of the "great cast and crews of all time."

The Iron Man actor further mentioned his co-stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon, adding that he stood before them a "better man" because of it.

"What we do is meaningful and the stuff that we decide to make is important."

The Oscar winner thanked his publicist, agent, stylist, and den mother and ended his speech by thanking his lawyer in the entertainment industry for working with him for the past 40 years, getting him insured, and bailing him out.

This was not the only time the actor's troubled past was brought up during the 96th Academy Awards. At the beginning of the main event, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took a few digs at several actors during his opening monologue. He addressed the cast of Oppenheimer, and when it was Robert's turn, he noted that he was at "one of his highest points" in life.

In response, the winner tapped his nose, to which the host responded:

"Is it too on the nose? Or is that a drug motion he made?"

Oscars 2024 is currently underway. Stay tuned for more updates on winners, performers, and more.