What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Robert Downey Jr? Drug scandal joke at Oscars 2024 backfires as MCU star's reaction goes viral

The 96th Academy Awards featured Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the fourth time, and the event started with Kimmel saying a few words to some of the celebrities who were sitting in the Dolby Theatre. This included Robert Downey Jr., where Kimmel referred to his addiction history when the actor touched his nose.

However, the television personality's speech also seemingly left the Iron Man 3 star disturbed at one moment.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Downey Jr., Kimmel even mentioned Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and many others in his opening speech. Robert has already won an award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

The Oscars 2024 is ongoing at the Los Angeles-based Dolby Theatre, and films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie have managed to get the highest number of nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel targets Robert Downey Jr. in his speech: Reaction and more explained

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Kimmel started the show with his opening speech, where he spoke on Robert Downey Jr., addressing his struggle with addiction problems over the years. According to the Independent, Kimmel said that Downey Jr. is currently at the peak of his career.

The Avengers: Endgame star then touched his nose, and Jimmy referred to the same by questioning if his drug addiction made him do it. Downey Jr. told Kimmel to move forward, and Kimmel replied:

"Look at him, he's so handsome, so talented, he's won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular p*nis."

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Kimmel additionally recalled the time when Robert Downey Jr. portrayed an antagonist in the film Shaggy Dog, where "Tim Allen turns into a dog." Kimmel mentioned that the dog Messi, who appeared in Anatomy of a Fall, is perfect for portraying the role of Allen in a remake and continued:

"Even though he's a dog, may have given the performance of the year in 'Anatomy of a Fall.' He has an overdose scene. I haven't seen a French actor vomit like that since Gerard Depardieu."

Jimmy Kimmel's speech explained in brief

Jimmy Kimmel's speech also featured remarks towards Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg. Kimmel even referred to Greta Gerwig, who was not nominated in the category of best director for Barbie and addressed the runtime of films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer.

He mentioned the WGA strike of 2023 along with the recent film Madame Web, which tanked at the box office. He stated that many people brought some "excellent films and memorable performances," and some performed well even though things did not operate for a long time.