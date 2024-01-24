"Patriarchy has the last laugh!": Piers Morgan mocks Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after Oscars' Barbie snub 

Piers Morgan is in the headlines once again after he made fun of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, who could not get a nomination for best actress and director at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards for their film Barbie. However, as per BBC, Ryan Gosling was the one included in the nominations in the category of the best supporting actor.

Piers Morgan shared a post through X (Twitter) on January 23, 2024, with a gif featuring Gosling and wrote:

"Greta & Margot snubbed.. Ryan nominated.. = The Patriarchy has the last laugh #Oscars."

Meanwhile, Gosling responded to Gerwig and Robbie being ignored at the nominations and told CBS News that he was disappointed with the same. He added:

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully c*tchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Barbie was directed by Gerwig and had Robbie playing the lead role. The film was released on July 21, 2023, along with Oppenheimer the same day and it was a box office success, with collections of around $1 billion.

Piers Morgan seemingly expressed his satisfaction with Ryan Gosling's nomination

Piers Morgan appeared to be satisfied with the fact that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for best actress and director at the Oscars 2024. While he already shared a tweet about the same, he also spoke to Sky News, saying that Barbie was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. He continued:

"It's a movie about female empowerment and dismantling the patriarchy – you'd expect its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig to be recognized at the Oscars, but the leading ladies missed out."

The comments section of Piers Morgan's latest tweet was flooded with comments where a mixed reaction was spotted from people. There were a few who agreed with Morgan's words, with one of them praising Ryan Gosling's performance in the film. Another wrote that he opted to not watch Barbie and instead went to watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

According to BBC, Gerwig and Robbie have still managed to secure two nominations, with the former being chosen in the category of producer and Gerwig being nominated in the category of best-adapted screenplay with her husband Noah Bombauch.

Many others expressed their disappointment after Gerwig and Robbie were not nominated for Barbie. Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger shared a statement with People magazine, saying that the movie emphasized "how impressive women are often marginalized." He continued:

"Even though they both received nominations for their work on Barbie in other categories, these two high-profile omissions will be remembered – and they will sting – for a long time."

While fans have also shared their opinion towards the nominations on social media platforms, Gerwig and Robbie have not responded to the same until now.

Piers Morgan was targeted by netizens after he criticized Barbie in 2023

Barbie received a positive response from critics and audiences after its release in 2023. However, Piers Morgan did not love the film and he shared his criticism in an op-ed for the New York Post.

Morgan said at the time that the film intends to show that women can rule the world "without horrible men to ruin both the planet and them." He continued:

"If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking 'the matriarchy', and depicting all things feminist as toxic bullsh*t, I wouldn't just be canceled, I'd be executed."

Piers Morgan additionally stated that feminism does not mean a "reversal" of the social structure and he knows soccer star Megan Rapinoe as the only woman who wishes to see a world where women can dominate over everything. He additionally stated that the film was getting "preachy and irritating" at one point.

The Independent states that Morgan's comments on Barbie were not liked by netizens and one of them claimed that the film had a lot of messages for men compared to other films that have been made over the years.

