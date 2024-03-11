"Not The John Cena I grew up watching": Oscars 2024 viewers shook as John Cena presents an award naked

In a wild turn of events, former WWE superstar John Cena walked up on the stage of Oscars 2024 naked to present the award for best costume design. The prestigious ceremony was filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with emcee Jimmy Kimmel taking the reigns as host for his fourth time.

Holding a small envelope strategically to cover his modesty, John Cena's stunt has sent the internet into a meltdown. While many viewers have dubbed it the funniest moment of the night, a few have bombarded social media expressing shock over his grand entrance.

User @MrTony004 reacted to the unusual moment on X, writing:

"This is not the John Cena I grew up watching."

John Cena's shocking stunt at Oscars 2024 was a tribute to a 1974 streaker

Expand Tweet

According to Variety, John Cena's stunt was a tribute to one of the craziest moments in Oscars' history that occurred in 1974. At the 46th Academy Awards, while David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor, a naked man ran amock on stage leaving everyone shocked.

Recalling the infamous moment, Jimmy Kimmel braced the audiences at the Dolby Theatre, asking, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" He repeated:

"I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

It appeared well-planned when John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the Oscars 2024 stage. He only seemed shirtless at first as he responded to the host:

"I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit. I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”

Expand Tweet

Though showing reluctance, John Cena eventually ended up walking onstage wearing nothing, with only a large envelope positioned in front of his private parts. Upon witnessing the wild moment, the crowd erupted in laughter. In particular, Margot Robbie laughing becoming the center of attention.

Cena joked about costume being "one of the most important things" there is just moments after sliding his way carefully to make it to the mic.

Several viewers have bombarded social media with reactions to the unusual Oscars 2024 moment. Many couldn't fathom what John Cena was thinking pulling off a stunt like that. However, a few went on to shower compliments on his physique.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Academy Awards are being held on Sunday, March 10, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Those interested can watch the Oscars 2024 live on the ABC affiliate channel and applications. It can also be streamed live on streaming platforms, including. YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.