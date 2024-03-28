Rockford Stabbings: Suspect arrested after brutal attack in Illinois neighborhood leaves 4 dead and several people injured 

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after a mass stabbing spree across multiple locations in Rockford, Illinois, left four dead, including a 15-year-old girl, and several people injured. In a press conference, Police Chief Carla Redd said the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in several block areas of Rockford.

Redd said that three people died on the scene, and a fourth died in a hospital. The police chief also revealed that at least one person was in critical condition and four more were stable.

Authorities who did not name the deceased identified them as a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man. The US Postal Service told WREX that one of their mail carriers was killed in the attack.

During the press conference, Redd noted that not all of the victims had stab wounds and none were shot, but did not disclose additional details on the attack. Authorities said they are exploring the potential motive for the incident.

Rockford stabbings suspect was arrested twenty minutes after police reponded to the initial call

Briefly detailing the incident, Police Chief Carla Redd said authorities responded to the first call about a stabbing at about 1:14 pm followed by multiple calls. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said the suspect was arrested 20 minutes after they received the first call when they responded to a report of a home invasion.

The suspect reportedly stormed into a home and confronted a woman who suffered stab wounds to her hands and face and was in critical condition after she tried to get away. Authorities said a good samaritan was stabbed while trying to aid the victim.

“The young lady ran from him. She got some stab wounds on her hands and her face. She is in serious condition. One of the good Samaritans stopped to help her out. He did get some stab wounds. He is being checked out," Caruana said.

In a statement on Facebook, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, who described the incident as a senseless act of violence, said authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rockford Police Department are working together as the investigation continues. As the former Alderman of this area, my heart goes out to the residents of this neighborhood and our community as a whole.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he was stunned by the horrific act of violence that has rattled the community.

“Our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery," McNamara added.

As officials continued to explore the circumstances that led up to the Rockford attack, Redd asked residents to review their home surveillance camera footage for anything related to the attacks.