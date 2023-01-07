RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 fans shocked after finding out that Amethyst and Robin used to date 

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 recently premiered on MTV. The popular drag race competition series aired with episodes one and two on Friday night, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, and 16 new drag queens were introduced to viewers.
Among the 16 drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, some were already well-known in the drag queen world. Several of them were also newcomers who were determined to leave their mark.
They are now all vying for the same main goal, which is none other than the grand prize of $200,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.
The official synopsis for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 reads:
"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar."
Since it was the season premiere of the show, RuPaul’s Drag Race aired with two back-to-back episodes, leaving viewers at home entertained. This week, the show had famed award-winning singer Ariana Grande as the special guest judge. Her entry into the werkroom was shocking, not just for the contestants, but for viewers at home as well.
In the show's premiere, the contestants had to take part in a mini-challenge, choreograph and perform a group number, and then participate in a main challenge. The final round was the runway challenge, where the category was, 'Who is she?'
The two contestants who impressed the judges the least at the end of all the rounds found themselves in the bottom two. Ultimately, it came down to the final lip sync challenge between Irene Dubois and Amethyst.
They had to lip-sync Ariana Grande's 7 Rings. After much deliberation, RuPaul revealed that Amethyst was the winner and was saved from elimination. This meant that Irene was sent home.
While RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 fans were glad that Amethyst was saved from elimination, one piece of information that shocked them was finding out that Amethyst and Robin, who is also a contestant, used to date and knew each other before they appeared on the show.
Fans surprised after Robin reveals that she and Amethyst from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 used to date
Taking to Twitter, fans expressed how shocked they were about the news and claimed that they couldn't wait for "the tea" about Amethyst and Robin's past relationship to spill. Some fans also added that they suspected their relationship status.
"Amethyst is a very bad texter": Robin Fierce opens up about past relationship with Amethyst
After RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere came to an end, the series aired its Untucked episode. During that, Robin Fierce opened up about her past with Amethyst.
The drag queen told the other contestants:
"There was a time that me and Amethyst dated for a short time."
Salina EsTitties replied:
"And then you saw her drag and broke up with her?"
Opening up about why their relationship ended, Robin shared:
"Amethyst is a very bad texter and communicator, and I'm also very busy, so we never really lined up."
Earlier in the episode, Amethyst hinted at a past with Robin but didn't reveal the details. During her confessional, Robin said:
"If Amethyst would like to tell y'all, I will let her do that. People at home, don't try to 'ship us. I will block you."
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET, only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.